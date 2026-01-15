John Harbaugh agrees to become New York Giants head coach after 18 seasons in charge of Baltimore Ravens

John Harbaugh has agreed to become the new head coach of the New York Giants, with the former Baltimore Ravens leader finalising a five-year deal with the four-time Super Bowl champions.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the two sides were putting the finishing touches on a contract that will make Harbaugh "one of the NFL's highest-paid coaches".

New York, who fired Brian Daboll in November, hosted Harbaugh on his first official in-person interview with a team on Wednesday, with the 63-year-old the Giants' No 1 choice to take over the team.

After 18 years in charge of the Ravens, winning one Super Bowl during the 2012 season, Harbaugh was fired two days after Baltimore's Week 18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a showdown for the AFC North title and the conference's final playoff berth.

Image: The New York Giants sacked Brian Daboll as head coach in November

The Ravens made the playoffs 12 times during 18 seasons with Harbaugh in charge, but finished their 2025 campaign with an 8-9 record, well short of pre-season Super Bowl expectations.

Harbaugh's list of suitors was still sizeable, however, with the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans also courting him. The were reported to be sending a contingent to Baltimore to interview Harbaugh on Thursday morning, before news of the Giants' agreement was made public.

Image: John Harbaugh's brother Jim (L) is head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC

Harbaugh ultimately granted the wish of his younger brother, Jim, as the Los Angeles Chargers head coach predicted whatever team John coached in 2026 would be "formidable," but hoped it would be an NFC squad.

It again creates the possibility of a Super Bowl clash between the sibling coaches, with John having got the better of Jim in his lone Super Bowl win when when the current Chargers coach was leading the San Francisco 49ers.

