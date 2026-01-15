John Harbaugh agrees to become New York Giants head coach after 18 seasons in charge of Baltimore Ravens
New York Giants see off competition from Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans for John Harbaugh's signature; Harbaugh spent 18 years coaching Baltimore Ravens, making playoffs 12 times and winning one Super Bowl; he was sacked after Ravens finished 2025-26 campaign with 8-9 record
Thursday 15 January 2026 14:18, UK
John Harbaugh has agreed to become the new head coach of the New York Giants, with the former Baltimore Ravens leader finalising a five-year deal with the four-time Super Bowl champions.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the two sides were putting the finishing touches on a contract that will make Harbaugh "one of the NFL's highest-paid coaches".
New York, who fired Brian Daboll in November, hosted Harbaugh on his first official in-person interview with a team on Wednesday, with the 63-year-old the Giants' No 1 choice to take over the team.
- NFL playoffs 2026: All you need to know
- Which teams have reached the NFL playoffs?
- NFL playoffs 2026: All you need to know
- Not got Sky? Get instant access with NOW
After 18 years in charge of the Ravens, winning one Super Bowl during the 2012 season, Harbaugh was fired two days after Baltimore's Week 18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a showdown for the AFC North title and the conference's final playoff berth.
The Ravens made the playoffs 12 times during 18 seasons with Harbaugh in charge, but finished their 2025 campaign with an 8-9 record, well short of pre-season Super Bowl expectations.
Harbaugh's list of suitors was still sizeable, however, with the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans also courting him. The were reported to be sending a contingent to Baltimore to interview Harbaugh on Thursday morning, before news of the Giants' agreement was made public.
Harbaugh ultimately granted the wish of his younger brother, Jim, as the Los Angeles Chargers head coach predicted whatever team John coached in 2026 would be "formidable," but hoped it would be an NFC squad.
It again creates the possibility of a Super Bowl clash between the sibling coaches, with John having got the better of Jim in his lone Super Bowl win when when the current Chargers coach was leading the San Francisco 49ers.
Watch every minute of the NFL playoffs and Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium live on Sky Sports NFL