Baltimore Ravens hire Jesse Minter as head coach after John Harbaugh exit in move from Los Angeles Chargers role

Baltimore Ravens have appointed Jesse Minter as their new head coach after John Harbaugh was sacked after 18 years earlier this month.

The Ravens turned to the Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator to replace the long-serving Harbaugh, who fired was when the Ravens failed to make the playoffs. He has since been named the New York Giants' head coach.

The 42-year-old Minter was one of the hottest names on the market.

He interviewed virtually with several teams - including the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are also looking for a coach after Mike Tomlin stepped down last week - before joining Baltimore, where his job will be to help two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson take the next step in a career that's been consistently snakebit in the postseason.

"This is an organization whose values, culture and tradition of excellence reflect everything I believe about the game of football and how it should be played," said Minter.

Minter has been with the Chargers for two seasons after two years as defensive coordinator at the University of Michigan.

Minter's partnership with Jim Harbaugh at both stops ended with him building a resume so solid it put him in position to replace Harbaugh's older brother.

"Jesse is a strong leader who possesses a brilliant football mind and a spirit that will resonate with our players and fanbase alike," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement.

"Jesse comes from a football family, with success at every level of the sport, and we are confident that he is the right coach to lead the Ravens forward."

The Bolts were fifth in the league in total defense this season, allowing 285.2 yards per game. They allowed a league-low 17.7 points per game in 2024.

The Wolverines led the nation in total defense in 2023 en route to winning the College Football Playoff national championship.

Minter also spent four seasons at Baltimore (2017-20), rising from a defensive assistant to defensive backs coach his final year.

He also interviewed for the head coach openings in Atlanta and Miami earlier this week. Las Vegas, Pittsburgh and Tennessee had also requested interviews.

