Pittsburgh Steelers trending upwards ahead of Baltimore Ravens rematch

Running back James Conner has been at the heart of Pittsburgh's recent win streak

When the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens met in October it looked as though John Harbaugh's side would rule the roost in the AFC North but a month on it is all change for both teams...

Then, the Steelers were outclassed 26-14 by the Ravens in Pennsylvania, leaving Ben Roethlisberger and co languishing at the bottom of the AFC North, while Joe Flacco's lot sat atop.

However, that game proved to be a turning point in both teams' seasons. Pittsburgh are on a three-game winning streak, after a big home win over the Atlanta Falcons and divisional victories over the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns. The Ravens, meanwhile, have dropped three of their last four.

The Steelers seemed a dysfunctional unit back in Week Four, one incapable of stringing together the three wins that have since followed, particularly with star running back Le'Veon Bell's continued absence creating a glaring gap in Mike Tomlin's offense.

Le'Veon Bell remains missing from the team facility as his contract holdout continues

Bell remains a no-show in Pittsburgh - he has not been traded and so must report to the team by November 13 in order to be eligible to play this season. His non-appearance, however, has given second-year runner James Conner the opportunity to showcase his talents and the 23-year-old has done just that.

Having successfully beaten cancer in 2015, Conner was drafted in the third round by the Steelers in 2017 - but the rookie made little impact in his first season, with Bell ahead of him in the pecking order and putting up over 1,200 rushing yards for a second consecutive season.

This year, Conner is relishing his role as the team's starter. Aside from creating Steelers history, by becoming the first Pittsburgh player to score two or more rushing touchdowns in three consecutive matches, he has picked up over 100 yards in four of their seven games.

James Conner has kicked on as the team's starter in his second year

Conner has more than doubled the amount of touchdowns than Bell had at the same stage in 2017 - nine to four - and has better yards-per-rush and yards-per-reception stats too.

Conner is not the only Steeler making positive steps, with Vance McDonald catching on in 2018. The tight end recorded his worst drop-rate for his five-year career in 2017, but has bounced back in a big way so far this season with 23 catches for 321 yards and is yet to drop the football once.

It's equally hard to overlook the impact Antonio Brown continues to have for the Steelers. In his eighth year with Pittsburgh, the wide receiver pulled off a franchise-record 16th multi-receiving touchdown game - surpassing Hines Ward's tally - in last week's win over the Browns.

Through seven games this season, he leads the NFL with eight touchdown receptions and is on course to beat his season-best of 13 from 2013.

Brown has picked up at least 50 yards in every game this season and over 100 in the first two of the Steelers' three-game winning streak against the Falcons and the Bengals.

Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown have been a prolific partnership in Pittsburgh

He and Roethlisberger are one of the NFL's best ever quarterback-wide receiver pairings. They have now combined for 67 touchdowns - the joint-seventh most in league history, equal to Peyton Manning and Reggie Wayne.

There can also be no overlooking 'Big Ben' when dissecting the Steelers' turnaround this season. The 36-year-old is second in the league in passing yards per game (327) through eight weeks and has 14 passing touchdowns so far.

Roethlisberger has just under an 80 per cent pass completion when targeting his tight ends, slot receiver and running back. And the long-serving Pittsburgh QB tied Terry Bradshaw in the win over the Browns as he earned his 11th home win - making him just one of four players to complete such a feat in NFL history.

In short, there is plenty for Steeler Nation to be positive about right now. That said, the Ravens - and their No 1 defense in the NFL - still represent their toughest test since, well, Baltimore.

