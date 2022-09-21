NFL Week Two Stats: Aaron Rodgers throws 450th TD pass, NFL comebacks galore and Indianapolis Colts still can't win in Jacksonville

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into Week Two of the 2022 season to pick out the best stats the NFL has to offer, including a 450th career touchdown pass for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers...

In Week Two, three teams overcame a fourth-quarter deficit of at least 13 points to win, tied for the most such games in a single week in NFL history, after Week Five of the 1992 season.

The Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals both overcame half-time deficits of at least 20 points to win, marking the first time in NFL history multiple teams have done so on the same day.

The Kansas City Chiefs' Jaylen Watson's 99-yard interception return is the longest go-ahead fourth quarter touchdown by a rookie in NFL history, surpassing three 96-yard efforts - by Gale Sayers in 1965, Brandon Banks in 2010 and Kenyan Drake in 2016.

With the victory, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid moved to 235-135-1 in his career, just the fourth in history to be at least 100 games over .500.

In the Dolphins' 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle became the only team-mate duo in the Super Bowl era to have at least 170 receiving yards and at least two receiving touchdowns in the same game. The only other instance in NFL history was back in 1942 by Green Bay Packers duo Don Hutson and Andy Uram against the Chicago Cardinals.

Lamar Jackson became the first player in NFL history with a 75+ yard passing touchdown and a 75+ yard rushing touchdown in the same game. Only two players had even had a 50+ passing and rushing touchdown in the same game - Cam Newton for the Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons in 2012 and Ace Parker for the Brooklyn Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1938.

The Cleveland Browns lost to the New York Jets and missed their chance to start 2-0 for the first time since 1993. The Jets became the first team in NFL history to overcome a 13-point deficit in the final 90 seconds of a game to win in regulation.

The Detroit Lions defeated the Washington Commanders 36-27 and have now scored at least 35 points in three successive games for the first time since Week 10, 1952 to Week One, 1953. That Lions team won the NFL Championship in both the 1952 and 1953 seasons. In defeat, Carson Wentz became the first quarterback to have at least 300 passing yards and at least three passing touchdowns in each of his first two starts with a team.

The Indianapolis Colts lost their eighth-straight game in Jacksonville as they were shut out 24-0 by the Jaguars. They are 10-4 on the road against all the other AFC South teams over that same time span and the Jaguars are 15-35 at home against every other NFL team over that time.

The Cincinnati Bengals fell to the 50-yard field goal from the Dallas Cowboys' Brett Maher and became the first team in the Super Bowl era to lose their first two games of a season on a scoring play as time expired - after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week One on a Chris Boswell 53-yarder.

Byron Murphy's game-winning 59-yard fumble return for a touchdown for the Cardinals against the Las Vegas Raiders is the longest fumble return TD scored in overtime in NFL history. The previous longest was 52 yards by Johnie Cooks for the Colts at the New England Patriots in Week One of the 1983 season.

Aaron Rodgers threw his 450th career touchdown pass when he connected with Aaron Jones in the second quarter of the Packers' Sunday night victory over the Chicago Bears. He is the fifth player to reach that landmark.

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Tennessee Titans 41-7 on Monday night and became just the fourth team in the last 50 seasons to score at least 30 points and concede 10-or-fewer points in each of their first two games, after the 1981 Bills, 1997 Patriots and 2019 Patriots. They did not punt until their 16th drive of the season, surpassing the Colts' record from 2020 when their first punt came on their 12th drive.

