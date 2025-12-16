NFL: Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh Steelers freeze out Miami Dolphins to stay top of AFC North

Aaron Rodgers passed for 224 yards and two touchdowns as the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Miami Dolphins 28-15 on Monday to stay top of the AFC North.

Pittsburgh (8-6) won their second straight game - and 23rd straight at home during the NFL's Monday night showcase - by overwhelming Miami (6-8) over the final 35 minutes.

Connor Heyward finished off a long drive to end the first half by nudging across the goal line on a tush push to give the Steelers the lead. Rodgers added third-quarter touchdown throws of 19 yards to Marquez Valdes-Scantling and 28 yards to DK Metcalf - who shoved former Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick out of the way en route to the end zone.

Rodgers connected on 23 of 27 passes at a frigid Acrisure Stadium. The 42-year-old looked right at home with the lights on and temperatures in the teens during a night that felt like a callback to his prime in Green Bay.

Image: Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers guided his side to victory over Miami on Monday

While those days are long gone, Rodgers is playing meaningful football in December, which is all he really wanted when he decided in June to return for a 21st season. The NFL's second-oldest player (thanks to Philip Rivers' unlikely return for Indianapolis) had plenty of help from running back Kenneth Gainwell, who finished with 126 total yards.

Miami saw their slim playoff hopes vanish in the chill as their four-game winning streak was snapped. The Dolphins prepped by practicing in the snow at nearby Robert Morris University on Sunday, but it didn't help.

While Miami took a 3-0 lead during a sluggish first half on Riley Patterson's career-long 54-yard field goal, Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins' offense had no answer once Rodgers heated up.

Tagovailoa completed 22 of 28 passes for 254 yards with two garbage-time touchdowns to Darren Waller and his NFL-leading 15th interception. Da'Von Achane, who had powered Miami's recovery from a 1-6 start, ran for 60 yards and caught six passes for 68 more but was a nonfactor during the middle portion of the game, when the Steelers scored touchdowns on four straight possessions to remain unbeaten at home on Monday nights since 1992.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Pittsburgh won for the second time in 13 attempts without outside linebacker T.J. Watt during the perennial All-Pro's nine-year career. Watt is out indefinitely after having surgery to repair a collapsed lung sustained during a dry-needling treatment last week.

For a night anyway, Watt's absence didn't matter. The Steelers sacked Tagovailoa four times, and Asante Samuel Jr picked him off to end a promising first-quarter Miami drive.

Tagovailoa remained winless in games where the temperature at kick-off was under 40 degrees. Miami had minus-20 yards of total offense in the third quarter.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The Dolphins' improved play of late solidified - temporarily, anyway - coach Mike McDaniel's status. With the playoffs now out of reach, Miami will turn their attention to the future, one that might not include the bespectacled 42-year-old whose idiosyncratic approach may be wearing thin.

Watch the 2025 NFL season live on Sky Sports, including every minute of the playoffs and Super Bowl LX; Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.