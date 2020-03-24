Tokyo 2020 Olympics: IOC in talks to postpone Games over coronavirus pandemic

2:59 Sky Sports News' Geraint Hughes explains why 2020 Tokyo Olympics has not been postponed yet Sky Sports News' Geraint Hughes explains why 2020 Tokyo Olympics has not been postponed yet

The International Olympic Committee are in talks with the Japanese government and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee to postpone this summer's Games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This summer's Olympics are due to start on July 24 but are in serious doubt due to the ongoing global health crisis.

A statement on Tuesday morning from an IOC spokesperson said: "Today, the IOC is discussing with the Japanese government, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee and the IOC Executive Board about the scenario planning including the postponement of the Games and will communicate in due course."

Sprint hurdler Andrew Pozzi says a decision needs to be made on whether British athletes will be competing at the Olympics if they go ahead this summer

The PA news agency understands a decision on the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics could come on Tuesday afternoon.

Pressure is mounting on the IOC, the local organisers and the Japanese government to confirm a delay, with athletes around the globe unable to train due to social distancing measures imposed to limit the spread of the virus.

The IOC revealed at the weekend a decision would be made within the next four weeks on whether this year's Olympics would go ahead.

But British Olympic Association (BOA) chairman Sir Hugh Robertson told Sky Sports News on Monday that he expected a decision on a postponement from both the IOC and Tokyo organisers much sooner.

The BOA, the British Paralympic Association and funding body UK Sport will hold a conference call on Tuesday afternoon with bosses from the summer Olympic and Paralympic sports to finalise a decision over whether they will call for the Games to be postponed.

Doubts continue over the hosting of the Olympics this summer in Japan

It comes after the Canadian and Australian Olympic Committees both said they would not be sending teams to Tokyo this year, while the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee want this summer's Games to be put back.

IOC member Dick Pound had said the organisation has already decided to postpone the showpiece event.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official spokesperson has urged the IOC to make a "definitive decision".

Mr Johnson's spokesperson said: "Athletes are facing significant uncertainty in the current environment. Their health and safety, alongside that of sports fans and officials due to work at the Games, must be absolutely paramount.

"We want the International Olympic Committee to make a definitive decision soon to bring clarity to all of those involved."