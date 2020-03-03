Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics 'must take place in 2020', says Japan's Olympic minister

Planners for the 2020 Olympic Games have consistently spoken of their confidence that the competition will go ahead

Japan's Olympic minister says the coronavirus outbreak could lead to the Tokyo Games being staged later in 2020.

Seiko Hashimoto's response to a question - that the contract to stage the Games states they have to take place in 2002 - in the upper house of parliament means the Olympics could be held later in the year and would not have to start on July 24 as planned. The Paralympics open on August 25.

The Tokyo Olympics are being threatened by the fast-spreading virus that has been blamed for 12 deaths in Japan and has shut down most schools, sports competitions and Olympic-related events in the country.

The virus that started in China has been detected in at least 70 countries, with 90,000 cases and 3,100 deaths reported and has already led to the postponement of a Six Nations fixture, five Serie A matches and the opening MotoGP grand prix of the season.

"The IOC has the right to cancel the games only if they are not held during 2020," Hashimoto told parliament.

IOC president Thomas Bach and Tokyo organisers have repeatedly said they expect the Olympics to start on schedule. Others have suggested the virus could force cancellation, postponement or moving events to other cities.

In an interview last week with only Japanese media, Bach said: "The preparations are continuing with a view to having successful Olympic Games this summer in Tokyo."

Hashimoto was asked if she believed the Olympics should be held even if the coronavirus outbreak is worse than it is now.

"We are making the utmost effort so that we don't have to face that situation," she said.