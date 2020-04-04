Team GB cyclists could benefit from Tokyo 2020 delay, says Stephen Park

Team GB Cycling performance director Stephen Park says the postponement of Tokyo 2020 could benefit the team

Team GB Cycling performance director Stephen Park says the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics could benefit the team.

Last week's decision to move the Games back 12 months due to the coronavirus came just as riders were ramping up their final preparations for an event they have spent the last three years focusing on.

Park says the team are "gutted" about the postponement but believes the extra year can help them bring home more medals.

"If we had the choice of whether to go in 2020 or 2021, I think the vast majority would choose 2020," he said.

"Everyone was feeling good and coming to form and feeling optimistic about our medal opportunities for Tokyo this coming summer, but everyone understands the challenges the world is facing right now.

Great Britain's Elinor Barker celebrates after the women's 25km points final at the UCI track cycling World Championship at the velodrome in Berlin

"But there is a little bit of relief that we've now got one more year so we've got a real opportunity to be even better in 2021 than we were in 2020."

Great Britain came back from the UCI Track World Championships in Berlin at the start of March with only one gold medal. Elinor Barker won the points race, a non-Olympic event, leaving Park to admit at the time their era of dominance in the velodrome may be over.

Britain have won the men's team pursuit at the past three Olympics but in Berlin they saw Denmark break the world record three times to win in a time of three minutes 44.672 seconds, more than five seconds better than Britain's fastest ever time.

Ethan Hayter was part of the Team GB gold winning men's pursuit team at the 2018 World Championships

But Park said there was no sense of panic as they use this time to reset.

"Now we've really got an opportunity to bridge that gap," he added.

"We're not going to strip it down and rebuild it because we don't think it's broken. Despite what others might think looking in at the results, we weren't a million miles away.

Paul Manning, Ed Clancy, Geraint Thomas and Sir Bradley Wiggins on their way to winning the Men's Team Pursuit Finals at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games

"We're not starting again with a blank piece of paper. We've got good history, good process in the men's endurance."

Three-time Olympic champion Ed Clancy, 35, planned to retire after the Games but is "absolutely up" for 2021 in pursuit of further glory, while at the other end of the age scale 21-year-old Ethan Hayter is expected to delay his ambitions on the road for a further year to pursue his dream of winning gold in Tokyo.