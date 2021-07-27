Tokyo 2020: Olympic champion Simone Biles withdrew from team finals to protect mental health

0:19 See the moment Simone Biles withdrew from the gymnastics women's team final at the Tokyo Olympics to 'protect' her mental health See the moment Simone Biles withdrew from the gymnastics women's team final at the Tokyo Olympics to 'protect' her mental health

Simone Biles says she is not injured and withdrew from the gymnastics women's team final at the Tokyo Olympics to "protect" her mental health.

Biles, 24, the most successful US gymnast of all time and winner of four gold medals and a bronze at the 2016 Games, huddled with a trainer after her opening vault, which scored 13.766, the lowest mark of the first rotation.

Biles then exited the competition floor with the team doctor, before returning several minutes later with her right leg wrapped. She took off her bar grips, hugged team-mates Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles before putting on a jacket and sweatpants.

The Americans finished second to claim silver behind the Russian Olympic Committee team who won gold, with Great Britain taking bronze.

Biles said she will "see what happens" in regard to her availability for the all-around final on Thursday night and the event finals later in the Games.

Asked after the event if she was injured, Biles said: "No. Just a little injury to my pride.

"After the performance I did, I just didn't want to go on.

Biles was comforted by a USA coach during the women's team event

"I have to focus on my mental health.

"I just think mental health is more prevalent in sports right now... we have to protect our minds and our bodies and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do.

"I don't trust myself as much anymore... maybe it's getting older. There were a couple of days when everybody tweets you and you feel the weight of the world.

"We are not just athletes, we're people at the end of the day and sometimes you just have to step back.

0:46 Simone Biles was forced to withdraw from the gymnastics team finals in Tokyo because of a 'medical issue' - and Kurt Gregory of NBC News says the American is trying to perform under pressure that most would find unbearable

"I did not want to go out and do something stupid and get hurt.

"I feel like a lot of athletes speaking up has really helped.

"It's so big, it's the Olympic Games, at the end of the day we don't want to be carried out of there on a stretcher.

"You have to be there 100 per cent or 120 per cent or you're going to hurt yourself."

Biles also took to social media later on Tuesday to praise her team-mates for going on to win a silver medal.

"I'm so proud of these girls right here," Biles wrote on Instagram. "You girls are incredibly brave & talented! I'll forever be inspired by your determination to not give up and to fight through adversity! They stepped up when I couldn't. thanks for being there for me and having my back! forever love y'all."

Biles cheered on her USA team-mates after withdrawing

Biles arrived in Tokyo as one of the biggest stars of the Games but struggled, at least by her high standards, during qualifying.

In a social media post on Monday, she said she felt like she had "the weight of the world" on her shoulders and she was finding it "hard" to deal with the pressure of the Olympics.

Before Biles addressed the media, USA Gymnastics released a statement saying she had withdrawn "due to a medical issue" and would be "assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

The 30-time Olympic and World Championship medallist required four podium finishes in Tokyo to become the most decorated gymnast in history, with the first of those now achieved despite her limited participation.