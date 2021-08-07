Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Tom Daley wins bronze medal in 10m individual platform

Tom Daley has become the first British diver to win four Olympic medals with his bronze in the 10m platform at Tokyo 2020

Great Britain's Tom Daley has won the bronze medal in the men's 10m platform at Tokyo 2020.

The 27-year-old from Plymouth started the final in great fashion and led the competition at the halfway stage ahead of China's Cao Yuan and world champion Yang Jian.

But despite a series of impressive dives which scored him more than 90 points each, he had to settle for third place with an overall score of 548.25.

Yuan pipped his compatriot Jian to the gold medal with a stunning 102.60-point final dive despite the latter posting a world-record, 4 and a half somersault dive which scored 112.75 points.

Cao becomes the first diver to become Olympic champion in three different events after winning the 10m synchronised event at London 2012 and the 3m individual at Rio 2016.

It is Daley's second medal of the Tokyo Games after he clinched his first Olympic gold in the synchronised 10m platform alongside Matty Lee last week.

Daley performed under pressure to secure a bronze medal for Team GB

It is also his first individual Olympic medal since he won bronze at London 2012, and his fourth overall after his bronze in the 10m synchronised with Daniel Goodfellow at Rio 2016 - the first British diver to win as many.

"I am so happy that this Olympics has gone the way it has," Daley said. "I feel like a different athlete, I feel like I've been through so many different things over the years.

"At the end of May, I didn't even know if I was going to make it to these Games. I tore my meniscus and had knee surgery, I always dreamed I'd be fit enough to come back and dive at these Olympics.

"If someone had told me I was going to win a gold and a bronze, I probably would have laughed in their face.

"I owe this medal to so many people. I'm standing on the podium but there are so many people behind the medal.

"Once you're in the final, that's what I love. I love competition when it counts, there was great competition with the two Chinese divers, they pulled away when I missed it a little bit on the fourth dive.

"I'm extremely happy to come away with another Olympic medal."

Daley won Team GB their 60th medal at Tokyo 2020 with little more than 24 hours of action to go, as they now sit fourth on the medal table with 19 gold, 20 silver and 21 bronze medals.

Earlier on Saturday, Galal Yafai secured GB another gold medal after defeating the Philippines' Carlo Paalam on points in the men's flyweight final.

Great Britain have another boxing medal guaranteed when Lauren Price faces China's Li Qian in the women's middleweight final on Sunday.