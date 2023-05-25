Head of France's Olympic Committee, Brigitte Henriques, steps down ahead of Paris 2024

The head of France's Olympic Committee, Brigitte Henriques, has resigned 14 months out from the 2024 Games in Paris

Denis Masseglia, the former president of the French National Olympics and Sports Committee (CNOSF), had previously criticised Henriques' leadership and announced his intention to file a complaint against her for misuse of corporate assets.

In a statement, CNOSF said: "At the opening of the CNOSF general assembly which is being held today [Thursday] at the Maison du Sport Français, Brigitte Henriques announced her decision to return from her mandate as president of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee."

The Paris 2024 Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11.

Henriques had asked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to launch an internal audit of the CNOSF amid a long-standing row with former general secretary Didier Seminet.

She returned to her position last December following two months of sick leave after accusing Seminet of "psychological violence". Seminet has denied the allegations and filed a defamation suit against Henriques.

Reflecting on Masseglia's words, Henriques had said: "The cabal continues. As the saying goes, when you want to kill your dog, you say he has rabies. It is unacceptable. I don't have rabies.

"For 20 years at the highest level of governance, not only have I never been questioned on these subjects, but I have even often been held up as an example for my loyalty, my fidelity and my righteousness.

"My predecessor was my first support, highlighting my career as a high-level leader. He has become not only my greatest enemy, but the main ambassador of his own hatred towards me.

"But that will in no way change my collegial vision for a dusted-off French sport that unites, proud of its commitments, for the greatest number. We will not give in."