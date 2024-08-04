Olympics 2024: Great Britain's Amber Rutter wins silver medal in women's skeet shooting final

Britain's Amber Rutter won a controversial silver medal in the Olympic women's skeet shooting final in Chateauroux on Sunday.

Just over three months after giving birth to her son Tommy, Rutter kept her cool during a tense six-athlete shoot-off to seal her place in the gold medal showdown.

After Rutter and Chile's Francesca Crovetto both missed one of their subsequent 10 shots, it forced a sudden-death shoot-off.

Both competitors missed one in the first six shots of the shoot-off, then a second miss from Rutter allowed Crovetto to close out the win. However, TV replays showed that Rutter had not missed but in fact hit the target.

But the miss was not overturned by the judges despite Rutter's protest, with shooting's version of VAR/Hawkeye not in use at the Olympics.

Still, her silver medal capped a remarkable career resurgence for Rutter, who had missed out on a place at the Tokyo Games due to Covid.

Team GB adds dressage, vault bronze medals

Charlotte Fry won a bronze medal in the dressage individual Grand Prix Freestyle.

Fresh from winning bronze in the team event on Saturday, Fry and her stallion Glamourdale achieved a mark of 88.971 per cent, which left her in third behind German riders Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and Isabell Werth.

Fry said: "I'm speechless, it's absolutely amazing and I am so proud of Glamourdale. I knew he was capable of it but to be able to pull it off in there today and get the bronze is just incredible."

Fellow Brits Carl Hester and Becky Moody also competed, finishing sixth and eighth respectively.

Later on Sunday, Team GB claimed medal number 36 at Paris 2024 when Harry Hepworth took bronze in the final of the men's vault competition.

Hepworth averaged 14.949 points for his two attempts to take the lead, but he was soon passed by eventual gold medal winner Carlos Yulo from the Philippines.

Armenia's Artur Davtyan, the last man to jump, pushed Hepworth down to third, which also knocked team-mate Jake Jarman out of the medals as he finished fourth.

What else happened on day nine?

Image: Great Britain were dejected following their quarter-final defeat to India in a penalty shootout

Britain's hopes of a first medal in men's hockey since 1988 were ended by a penalty shootout defeat against 10-player India in the quarter-finals.

The game finished 1-1 after 60 minutes and India, who also defeated Britain at the same stage in Tokyo, were flawless in a 4-2 victory in the shoot-out, while Conor Williamson and Phil Roper could not convert.

Britain had looked favourites when Amit Rohidas was sent off early in the second quarter, a rarity in top-level hockey, for catching Will Calnan in the face with his stick.

Harmanpreet Singh opened the scoring for India soon after at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium but Lee Morton equalised before half-time and India withstood intense pressure to force the shoot-out.

In other news, Charlotte Purdue has pulled out of next weekend's women's marathon because of an ankle injury.

Purdue was set to make her debut Olympics appearance after hitting the required qualifying time last year but she has now been substituted by Clara Evans.

Meanwhile, Jamaica's world champion Shericka Jackson withdrew from the 200 metres, less than a month after she suffered an injury at a tune-up meet in Hungary.

Jackson did not run the 100 metres in Paris, saying her injury played a part in her decision.

The United States' Gabby Thomas cruised into the women's semi-finals, showing she is now the woman to beat with the quickest time of Sunday morning's preliminary round in a time of 22.20 with Britain's Dina Asher-Smith third quickest with 22.28 and Daryll Neita fifth fastest with Bianca Williams also through.

