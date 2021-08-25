Tokyo Paralympics: Toni Shaw wins bronze for ParalympicsGB in women's S9 400m freestyle final

ParalympicsGB's Toni Shaw won bronze in the women's S9 400m freestyle

Toni Shaw claimed bronze for ParalympicsGB in the women's S9 400m freestyle final behind Hungary's Zsofia Konkoly and Australia's Lakeisha Patterson.

In her first Games, Shaw finished with a lifetime best time of 4.39.32 and narrowly missed out on smashing the British record by three one hundredths of a second.

The 18-year-old was in medal contention throughout the race, and was sitting in second place at the halfway point in the final.

However, Konkoly ultimately pipped her to silver, while Patterson held on to top the podium - claiming the gold medal by just 0.08 seconds.

Shaw finished more than seven seconds ahead of her nearest challenger for bronze, Australia's Ellie Cole, who finished in fourth position.

Silver for Dunn in men's S14 100m Butterfly

Reece Dunn claimed silver in the men's S14 100m Butterfly

Reece Dunn won silver for ParalympicsGB in the men's S14 100m Butterfly final, finishing in a time of 55.12.

The 25-year-old, who is competing at his first Games, set a new Paralympics record as he earlier qualified quickest in the heats with a time of 55.99.

However, he was not able to replicate that performance in the final as Brazil's Gabriel Bandeira won the gold, breaking Dunn's earlier record, to become Paralympic champion in a time of 54.76.

Australia's Benjamin Hance propped up the podium with the bronze.

"I'm a little bit disappointed with my finish, I lost it there, but still happy nonetheless," Dunn told Channel 4.

"I knew it was going to be a tough race coming in and it was going to go down to the last five metres and he obviously beat me to it."