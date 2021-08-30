Tokyo Paralympics: Jonnie Peacock wins bronze, Andrew Small, Phoebe Paterson Pine strike gold

Jonnie Peacock finished joint third in the 100m T64 final in Tokyo

British sprinter Jonnie Peacock shared bronze following an agonising wait for the outcome of a photo finish as he was denied a glorious hat-trick of Paralympic 100m titles.

On another dazzling day for ParalympicsGB with eight more medals, Peacock's efforts on the track followed two stunning golds from wheelchair racer Andrew Small and Phoebe Paterson Pine in the archery.

Peacock, T64 champion at London 2012 and Rio 2016, shared the bronze with Germany's Johannes Floors after a photo finish showed them to have clocked 10.786 seconds.

After waiting for over three minutes for the result, Peacock told Channel 4: "It's tough. There's two ways to take it. I've got to be grateful.

"That race was ridiculously fast. Watching it back, I hate myself. I felt it in my chest the last 30m leaning backwards. I probably should have won that.

"I had a hamstring injury in May that put me out. To all the kids at home - do what you want to do, don't let anything hold you back. Sorry I couldn't win for you. I'll win for you next time."

Germany's Felix Streng won gold (10.76s), with Sherman Isidro Guity Guity taking silver for Costa Rica.

Wheelchair racer Andrew Small grabbed Paralympic gold after blitzing his rivals in the men's T33 100m final.

Andrew Small won gold in the men's T33 100m final and Phoebe Paterson Pine won gold in archery

Small powered to victory in a time of 17.73 seconds as his incredible start proved crucial as defending champion Ahmad Almutairi of Kuwait threatened to snatch victory by closing the sizeable gap, only to cross the line a tenth of a second behind.

Small's success was an upgrade on the bronze he won behind Almutairi at Rio 2016, with third place on the podium on this occasion going to his GB team-mate Harri Jenkins in a season's best 18.55secs.

"I entered the race, I don't ever expect outcomes, I just go and do it and see what happens and hey ho this is where we got," the 28-year-old said.

"I normally have a Garfield brought to me where 'I hate Mondays', so I may have to change that now."

Another Briton, James Freeman, finished fourth of the five racers in 19.69secs.

Golden Paterson Pine

Phoebe Paterson Pine struck Paralympic archery gold after winning the battle of the Brits by eliminating defending champion Jess Stretton en route to glory in Tokyo.

Games debutant Paterson Pine began a memorable day with a tense 141-140 success over her world number one compatriot in the second round of the women's individual compound.

"I'm really bad at maths so I had no idea what I actually needed," she said.

A golden day for GB archer Patterson Pine

"I saw I shot an eight and was like, 'Oh my goodness, I shot an eight. That's horrible'. And then I realised I needed that to win and thought, 'Maybe that's not too bad'.

"I naturally cannot keep up with score but that's kind of good in a way. It means I didn't have to sit there and think, 'I need to hit this'. I was able to go through my normal process and do my shot routine.

"I still almost feel I'm living in a dream and it won't settle until I'm with family or looking at the aftermath on my phone."

The 23-year-old, who has spina bifida, took Stretton's crown with a 134-133 win over Chile's Mariana Zuniga Varela in the decisive contest, having also beaten France's Julie Chupin and Italian Maria Andrea Virgilio in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively.

Stretton won gold in Rio aged just 16 and was favourite going into the match after seeding first in ranking, which included a Paralympic record score.

Elsewhere on Monday, powerlifter Louise Sugden won bronze in the women's -86kg division.

Former wheelchair basketball player Sugden's best lift of 131kg was the same as fourth-placed Egyptian Amany Ali but the 37-year-old Briton took the podium place due to being more than a kilogram lighter than her rival.