IOC asks all sports to ban Russian, Belarussian athletes from international competitions

The International Olympic Committee has asked all sports to ban Russian and Belarussian athletes and teams from international competitions.

The IOC said it made the decision "in order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants".

The body also urged federations to ensure that no athlete or sports official from Russia or Belarus would be allowed to take part under the name of Russia or Belarus.

The statement from the IOC comes shortly before the Winter Paralympics, which starts in Beijing on Friday.

"Russian or Belarusian nationals, be it as individuals or teams, should be accepted only as neutral athletes or neutral teams. No national symbols, colours, flags or anthems should be displayed," the statement added.

The IOC also said it had taken the ad hoc decision to withdraw the Olympic Order from all persons who currently have an important function in the government of the Russian Federation, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It said it made the decision based on "the exceptional circumstances of the situation and considering the extremely grave violation of the Olympic Truce and other violations of the Olympic Charter by the Russian government in the past".

BOA: We stand united with Ukraine

"The British Olympic Association, together with the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Germany, demands the immediate exclusion of Russia and Belarus from the international sports family until further notice.

"We call on the international sports federations to ban athletes representing Russia and Belarus from competitions for the time being and to suspend Russian and Belarusian officials from their positions.

"We stand united with the people, athletes and the Olympic family of Ukraine, following this unacceptable and unwarranted declaration of war against them."

World Rugby suspends Russia and Belarus

In line with the IOC's recommendations, World Rugby has banned Russia and Belarus from all international rugby and cross-border club rugby activities until further notice. It has also suspended Rugby Union of Russia's membership.

"World Rugby reiterates its condemnation of Russia's aggressive invasion of Ukraine and the facilitation of this action by Belarus," a statement read.

"The global rugby family is united in standing in solidarity with everyone affected by these deeply disturbing events and joins the global community in calling for the restoration of peace.

"The decision has been taken with the interests of rugby's values of solidarity, integrity and respect at heart. World Rugby also remains in contact with colleagues at the Ukraine Rugby Federation and has pledged its full support to the rugby community in the country."

Ice hockey ban for Russia and Belarusian teams

The International Ice Hockey Federation Council has suspended all Russian and Belarusian national and club teams from IIHF competitions until further notice and and has stripped Russia of the right to host the 2023 World Junior Championships.

"The IIHF is not a political entity and cannot influence the decisions being taken over the war in Ukraine," said IIHF President Luc Tardif. "We nevertheless have a duty of care to all of our members and participants and must therefore do all we can to ensure that we are able to operate our events in a safe environment for all teams taking part in the IIHF World Championship program."



"We were incredibly shocked to see the images that have come out of Ukraine," added Tardif. "I have been in close contact with members of the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine and we hope for all Ukrainians that this conflict can be resolved in a peaceful way and without the need for further violence."