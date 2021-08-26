Tokyo Paralympics: Jody Cundy makes ParalympicsGB history and wins medal at seventh Games

Jody Cundy is the first man in ParalympicsGB history to medal at seven Games.

Jody Cundy is the first man in ParalympicsGB history to win a medal at seven Games, after securing silver in the C4-5 1000m time trial.

Like Dame Sarah Storey, Cundy started his sporting life in the swimming pool, winning 23 international medals - 14 golds - in a 10-year career before switching to cycling.

The 42-year-old, who took part in his first Paralympic Games in Atlanta, was beaten by Alfonso Cabello Llamas in the final of the C4-5 1000m time trial.

Cundy was the 20th man onto the track, with the Spaniard being the final rider to put down a time. The Brit set an exceptional time of 1:01.847 before Cabello Llamas went one better with a world record ride of 1:01.557.

Alfonso Cabello Llamas



Great sportsmanship on show between the gold and silver winners, after two incredible rides.

"I thought I'd be really disappointed with silver but I've just been beaten by the better man today," Cundy, who presented his rival with the gold medal on the podium, said.

"I pulled out a brilliant time but Alfonso was excellent. I did the best performance I can on the day, but when you're beaten by a performance like that you just have to take your hat off to him."

Atlanta 🥇

Sydney 🥇🥇🥉

Athens 🥇

Beijing 🥇🥇

London 🥉

Rio 🥇🥇

Tokyo 🥈



Seven Paralympics

Two sports 🏊‍♂️ 🚴🏻‍♂️

McGlynn wins silver in PB time

Aileen McGlynn and pilot Helen Scott celebrate on the podium

Aileen McGlynn claimed Great Britain's opening medal on day two with a silver in the women's B 1000m time trial.

The three-time Paralympic champion only reunited with pilot Helen Scott 12 weeks ago, having previously won a silver and bronze alongside her at London 2012, and posted a personal best time - 1:06.743 - to secure silver.

ParalympicsGB held all three podium places at one stage, with Lora Facie and pilot Corrine Hall in second and compatriot Sophie Unwin occupying the bronze medallist position.

Larissa Klaassen of the Netherlands ultimately snatched gold from McGlynn in the last ride of the competition courtesy of a time of 1:05.291, while Belgium's Griet Hoet pushed Facie and Unwin into fourth and fifth respectively.

Absolutely delighted to have set a lifetime PB time of 1:06.743 and win the Silver medal in the 1km TT. We've only been back training together for the last 12 weeks and we have had a fantastic time training together along with the support from British Cycling

Paisley-born McGlynn, who won one gold at Athens 2004 and two in Beijing four years later, had ceased training just 12 months ago before resuming following the retirement of Sophie Thornhill, which left Scott searching for a new partner.

"To be here at another Paralympic Games, to set a lifetime personal best time, to come away with another silver medal is just phenomenal," said the 48-year-old.

"I was riding my bike last year, I wasn't training, I was just enjoying cycling. Not specific training.

"I got back into it when Sophie retired. I was asked if I was still cycling. I was asked to come and try out at a testing day. So, I got my finger out and got training again.

"There were doubts, yeah. I thought it would be tough call for anybody to get back and be ready in a year. But I thought if I don't do it, I will always wonder. So, I gave it everything. Here I am."

Reunited 🥈



Back together for a PB and a Paralympic silver medal.



A top morning's work.

For Scott, it was the fifth Paralympic medal of her career, including the two she won with McGlynn nine years ago, and a second successive gold in the event following Rio glory with Thornhill.

"I mean it's absolutely amazing. We feel like we have won gold today really," said the 31-year-old.

"We have been back together after nine years for 12 weeks, so to be on the podium is incredible. We are really pleased with the time we did as well. It is beyond what we could have imagined.

"We did everything that we could have done and got beat by the faster bike on the day. We literally cannot ask for any more than that."