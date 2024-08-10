Olympics 2024: Refugee breakdancer Manizha Talash disqualified after unveiling 'Free Afghan Women' message

Breakdancer Manizha Talash has been disqualified after unveiling a 'Free Afghan Women' message during her Olympic performance in Paris.

The World DanceSport Federation said Talash, 21, was thrown out for "displaying a political slogan on her attire", which is strictly banned under International Olympic Committee (IOC) rules.

Rule 50 of the Olympic charter explicitly bans the display of "any political messaging, including signs or armbands", and states that any infringement will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

Talash, who is originally from Kabul but lives in Spain, is one of 37 athletes competing for the refugee team at the Olympics.

When the Taliban returned to power in August 2021 they banned women from universities, public parks and sports and raided the homes of female athletes.

Talash fled Afghanistan with her 12-year-old brother when the Taliban's arrival forced her breakdancing club to close.

"I wanted to show people what is possible," Talash said in a brief media interview. She lost to Dutch B-girl India Sardjo but was then later disqualified.

Scoring for breaking is based on the Trivium judging system which marks technique, vocabulary, execution, musicality and originality on 20 per cent each to make up the final score.

Breaking is making its debut 2024 Paris Olympics but it has not been included in the initial sports program for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

Image: Breaking is making its debut at the Paris 2024 Olympics but may not be included during the LA Games in 2028

Breaking results

Snoop Dogg officially opened the competition to the sound of his classic 'Drop It Like It's Hot'.

Beginning in the quarter-finals phase, eight b-girls from the original 17 squared off in knockout battles of three rounds each to narrow down to the finals.

Japan's b-girl Ami won gold by spinning, flipping and top-rocking past a field of 16 dancers in a high-energy competition.

Ami, legally named Ami Yuasa, won all three rounds in a battle against Lithuania's b-girl Nicka [Dominika Banevic] to clinch the gold at Place de la Concorde stadium.

Banevic won the silver medal, while China's b-girl 671 [Liu Qingyi] took the bronze after battling with b-girl India [India Sardjo] from the Netherlands.

Both American competitors, b-girl Logistx [Logan Edra] and b-girl Sunny [Sunny Choi], who were strong favourites for the competition, were eliminated in the first round which was a huge blow to the country representing the birthplace of hip-hop and breaking culture.

