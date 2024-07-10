THIS STORY CONTAINS DETAILS THAT SOME READERS MAY FIND DISTRESSING

Kyle Clifford: Manhunt under way after murder of John Hunt's wife and two daughters

A manhunt is under way for a triple murder suspect after the wife and two daughters of Sky and BBC racing commentator John Hunt were killed in a crossbow attack.

Hunt's wife Carol and two of their daughters died at their home in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on Tuesday evening.

Police have said they were murdered in a "targeted incident" as they urged the suspect, 26-year-old Kyle Clifford, to turn himself in.

"Kyle, if you're seeing or hearing this, please make contact with the police," Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson said.

Mr Simpson said the "horrific incident" is believed to have involved a crossbow "but other weapons may also have been used".

Emergency crews were sent to a property in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, just before 7pm on Tuesday.

They found the three women - aged 25, 28, and 61 - with serious injuries and they died a short time later at the scene.

Hertfordshire Police said it was investigating the triple murder and "actively seeking" Clifford, who is from Enfield, north London.

The public has been urged not to approach him and to report any sightings to the police immediately.

It is understood he used to work as a private security guard.

Sky Sports Racing has issued the following statement: "Everyone at Sky Sports Racing is deeply saddened by the tragic deaths in Hertfordshire and our thoughts are with our colleague John Hunt, his family and friends at this awful time."