Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Enable beaten as Sottsass prevails

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Sunday 4 October 2020 15:58, UK

SUNBURY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 05: Frankie Dettori riding Enable win The Unibet September Stakes at Kempton Park Racecourse on September 05, 2020 in Sunbury, England. Owners are allowed to attend if they have a runner at the meeting otherwise racing remains behind closed doors to the public due to the Coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Racing superstar Enable could only finish sixth behind Sottsass in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp.

Ridden by Frankie Dettori, the John Gosden-trained Enable was again bidding to become the first horse to win the famous race three times, but she was left behind in the home straight.

Sottsass, just behind runner-up Enable when third last year, went two places better under Cristian Demuro with In Swoop second and Persian King third.

Also See:

More to follow ...

Trending

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Watch Live with NOW TV