Prince Khalid bin Abdullah: Enable and Frankel owner dies

Abdullah's colours were carried to victory by more than 500 Stakes winners, of which he bred over 440 - including 118 Group or Grade One winners; Sky Sports Racing's Matt Chapman: "Without Prince Khalid Abdullah, many memories in this game wouldn't simply exist"

Prince Khalid bin Abdullah, owner and breeder of dual Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Enable and the great Frankel, has died, his Juddmonte operation has announced.

Abdullah's famous green, pink and white silks were also sported by many other greats of the turf - with Derby winner Dancing Brave and American superstar Arrogate others to race for him.

Abdullah's colours were carried to victory by more than 500 Stakes winners, of which he bred over 440 - including 118 Group or Grade One winners, of which he bred 102.

It is with great sadness that Juddmonte announces the death of His Highness Prince Khalid bin Abdullah. He died peacefully on Tuesday 12th January 2021

Douglas Erskine Crum, CEO of Juddmonte, said: "The whole of Juddmonte feels a huge sense of loss. Prince Khalid will always be remembered as a quiet, dignified, benevolent family man, whose horses spoke for him.

"He leaves a legacy that will stand the test of time. His contribution to the development of the thoroughbred will have long-lasting effects."

We are saddened by the news that owner-breeder and huge supporter of our sport, Prince Khalid Abdullah has passed away.



His horses have graced the best races around the world and he will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/6gzH2aAfHh — The Jockey Club (@TheJockeyClub) January 12, 2021

Paying tribute on Sky Sports Racing, Matt Chapman said: "He has given so much to the sport and over the years we have seen so many of his horses carrying those famous colours.

"Quite simply, without Prince Khalid Abdullah, many memories in this game wouldn't simply exist."