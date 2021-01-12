Prince Khalid bin Abdullah: Enable and Frankel owner dies

Tuesday 12 January 2021 16:45, UK

Prince Khalid bin Abdullah (left)

Prince Khalid bin Abdullah, owner and breeder of dual Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Enable and the great Frankel, has died, his Juddmonte operation has announced.

Abdullah's famous green, pink and white silks were also sported by many other greats of the turf - with Derby winner Dancing Brave and American superstar Arrogate others to race for him.

Abdullah's colours were carried to victory by more than 500 Stakes winners, of which he bred over 440 - including 118 Group or Grade One winners, of which he bred 102.

Douglas Erskine Crum, CEO of Juddmonte, said: "The whole of Juddmonte feels a huge sense of loss. Prince Khalid will always be remembered as a quiet, dignified, benevolent family man, whose horses spoke for him.

"He leaves a legacy that will stand the test of time. His contribution to the development of the thoroughbred will have long-lasting effects."

Paying tribute on Sky Sports Racing, Matt Chapman said: "He has given so much to the sport and over the years we have seen so many of his horses carrying those famous colours.

"Quite simply, without Prince Khalid Abdullah, many memories in this game wouldn't simply exist."

