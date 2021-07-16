Rachael Blackmore: Jockey taken to hospital with upper leg injury after heavy fall at Killarney

Jockey Rachel Blackmore was taken to hospital after suffering an upper leg injury in a heavy fall at Killarney on Friday.

Having steered Baltinglass Hill to a nose victory in the preceding race, the Grand National-winning rider was partnering 11-10 favourite Merry Poppins in the Download The BoyleSports App Handicap Hurdle when parting company at the fifth obstacle.

The 32-year-old was attended to on track by medics before being moved into an ambulance.

Update from Dr. Richard Downey at @KillarneyRaces



“Rachael Blackmore is being taken to Tralee Hospital for further assessment on an upper leg injury following a fall in Race 4 at Killarney. She is fully conscious.” — IHRB (@ihrb_ie) July 16, 2021

In March, Blackmore became the first woman to ride the winner of the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham, aboard the brilliant mare Honeysuckle, and her six winners at the Festival saw her crowned leading jockey.

The following month her profile reached stratospheric levels after she became the first woman to land the world's most famous steeplechase at Aintree aboard Minella Times.