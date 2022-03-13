Cheltenham Festival: Constitution Hill and Jonbon bid to give Britain a Supreme start for Nicky Henderson team

Constitution Hill is set for a fascinating clash with stablemate Jonbon and Irish challenger Dysart Dynamo in Tuesday's Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle, the opening contest of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.

Trained by Nicky Henderson, Constitution Hill has won each of his two hurdles outings, coming home a comfortable winner of the Grade One Tolworth at Sandown on his most recent start in January.

Fellow Henderson inmate Jonbon is also unbeaten over hurdles, winning three times so far this season, including Grade Twos at Ascot and Haydock on his last two runs.

The Willie Mullins-trained Dysart Dynamo is another with a 100 per cent record to defend, having hacked up by 19 lengths in the Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle last time out.

Mullins also runs Kilcruit, who was a Grade One bumper winner and got off the mark over hurdles at the third time of asking last time, plus Bring On The Night, winner of a Naas maiden last month.

Mighty Potter, JPR One, Shallwehaveonemore and Silent Revolution complete the nine-strong field.

Edwardstone highlights 11 contenders for the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Chase.

Winner of his last four starts for Alan King, he won the Grade One Henry VIII Novices' Chase back in December and he will clash with another top level victor in Mullins' Blue Lord here.

Mullins also has Haut En Couleurs and Saint Sam in the line up while Gordon Elliott's Riviere D'etel, the Gavin Cromwell-trained Gabynako and Henry de Bromhead's pair of Magic Daze and Coeur Sublime make up a strong Irish challenge.

Brave Seasca, Red Rookie and War Lord round out the list.

The Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle is also a Grade One contest and 12 have been declared for that, with Mullins' trio of Burning Victory, Echoes In Rain and Stormy Ireland among the leading contenders.

De Bromhead's Telmesomethinggirl, Queens Brook, Heaven Help Us and Marie's Rock are other key names.

Former Ryanair Chase winner Frodon heads 24 for the Ultima Handicap Chase, with Gericault Roque the last to make the cut and Pontresina waiting in the wings as reserve.

The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle has also drawn a full field of 22, with Mullins' Gaelic Warrior well touted ahead of his debut for the yard having previously been trained in France.

Just seven have been declared for the Ukraine Appeal National Hunt Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Novices' Chase.

Mullins has a leading chance with Stattler in this contest, with Vanillier, Run Wild Fred and Pats Fancy also holding strong claims.