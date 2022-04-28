Today on Sky Sports Racing: Charlie Appleby's True Accolade out to prove Group potential at Lingfield

A couple of potential Group horses could be on show at Lingfield Park on Thursday as well as a returning Group Three winner at ParisLongchamp, with every race live on Sky Sports Racing from 1pm.

Charlie Appleby - operating at a 48 per cent win-rate in the last fortnight - saddles the front two in the market for Saturday's 2000 Guineas and may well have another improving three-year-old on his hands in the shape of True Accolade, who runs in the At The Races App Market Movers Novice Stakes (1.30).

He finished third on debut at Kempton but looked to take a step forward at Windsor next time out, beating a well-bred type from the John & Thady Gosden yard in good fashion.

The Godolphin horse gives away a 7lb penalty here but could be much too good for his rivals, including another Gosden horse rated 79, March Moon.

Across the Channel, Group Three winner Cheshire Academy makes his seasonal appearance for Cristian Demuro and Jean-Claude Rouget in the Prix De Pavillons De Bercy (2.00) at ParisLongchamp.

He was fifth in last year's Group One Prix du Jockey Club behind outstanding Ballydoyle three-year-old St Mark's Basilica and ended his campaign finishing eighth in the Grand Prix de Paris behind St Leger winner Hurricane Lane.

If he can get back to his best here, he could be given loftier targets including the Group One Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud.

Image: Hollie Doyle is booked to ride Godolphin's Lost Gold at Chepstow for trainer Saeed bin Suroor

Chepstow kick off their Flat season with an intriguing evening card, featuring a fascinating finale, the Cazoo Novice Stakes (7.53).

Several well-bred horses begin their three-year-old campaigns, including William Haggas' Nathanael Greene, who shaped with real promise when third over the same one-mile-and-two-furlong trip at Lingfield in November.

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle dons the famous blue silks of Godolphin as she gets aboard Saeed bin Suroor once-raced Wolverhampton winner Lost Gold.

Kim Bailey's Ajero, a 135-rated hurdler but bred for the Flat, adds an extra layer of intrigue.

