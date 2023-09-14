Freddy Tylicki's Betfred Doncaster Cup runner guide and big verdict on Day Two of the Leger meeting!

Former jockey and Sky Sports Racing pundit Freddy Tylicki gives his verdict on Friday's feature race, the Betfred Doncaster Cup, live on Sky Sports Racing.

1. COLTRANE

Jockey: Oisin Murphy | Trainer: A M Balding

Coltrane is a true warrior who wins his races by overcoming hard battles in the finish with the opposition. He won this contest last year beating the mighty Trueshan on good to soft after a four- furlong duel down the home straight.

He's only had three runs so far this season and is going into this in the best possible form having won the Lonsdale cup at York on his last run and this has always been his target. Coltrane's rating remains consistently of a 117 all season and he's versatile when it comes to the ground.

Connections have only brought him here once and therefore he has a 100% strike rate on Town Moor. Very much a horse I like, and I consider him a big player.

2. BROOME

R L Moore | A P O'Brien

Wonderful horse as he's danced all over the world including Japan, France, America and in the UAE. Altogether he has won nine times and won over £2.1m in prize money for his owners M Matsushima, Mrs John Magnier, Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith.

On his CV is the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud as well as this year's Dubai Gold Cup over 2m where he showed that he is a great ride in relaxing and giving himself every chance to stay such long trip. Connections did give him go in the Ascot Gold Cup but 2m4f was too far for him. The ground is of no concern, but his best form does come over shorter distances and ideally 1m4f is where he's at his best.

Broome goes into this as an underdog as he was beaten fair and square by Coltrane in then Londsdale Cup at York last time and needs to find eight lengths. Ballydoyle's first jockey Ryan Moore takes the ride.

3. SWEET WILLIAM

R Havlin | J & T Gosden

Is ultra-consistent in 2023 for his owner Philippa Cooper. His form reads 21112 including a novice win here over 1m4f. His handicap mark has been on the up from 85 to 103 and since connections have applied the blinkers on him, he hasn't looked back, or has he?

He does have a tendency of lacking concentration if he hits the front too soon. Rab Havlin who knows him inside out has reported this but clearly gets a great tune out of him. Bearing this in mind he will have to play his cards quite late on a horse that travels through his gears with extreme ease, so from a jockey point of view Rab will have to keep the revs up without asking for maximum effort till the last furlong.

This sounds easy but can be rather tricky in a staying race. He's the least experienced runner in this line-up but by no means will that hinder him. A classy type having been beaten half a length in the Ebor over 1m6f on his last run and in my opinion, he is not the finished article yet. Sweet William is open to more improvement and the one I would choose to ride.

4. THE GRAND VISIR

R Kingscote | Ian Williams

The oldest contender in the line-up at nine years of age. He is currently rated 93 has won five times from 39 starts and has quite a lot to do on paper. Was third to Spanish Mission in this in 2020. Hasn't been running in Group company since finishing in last place in this in 2021.

A fun horse for connections who hopefully will have great day out on Town Moor and maybe collect some place money with him. The Grand Visir likes to dictate from the front and he's your pace angle.

Image: Trueshan

5. TRUESHAN

Hollie Doyle | A King

Has been a mighty servant for Alan King his trainer and owners the Singula Partership. So far, he's won over £1.5m in prize money including three Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup, Prix du Cadran and a Goodwood Cup.

This has been a horse of a lifetime for connections, and he started the year with a good second at Nottingham to Rajinsky followed by a seven-length defeat to Coltrane in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot. Things didn't work out that day from a jockey point of view and we haven't seen him since. He's had 135 days off as he was declared a non-runner in the Ascot Gold Cup due to the firm ground. The softer the ground the better for him.

He's also had wind op, which nowadays isn't a big procedure on horses depending what type they need doing. They can work wonders and I hope it has done in this case. The seven-year-old has a big following and if we get the rain that is forecast this lad will be giving it a good go. Each-way claims.

FREDDY TYLICKI'S VERDICT

This will be a tactical affair as most like to get a lead in their races. The only pace angle is The Grand Visir and he could be left alone in front dictating his own fractions.

If this happens Trueshan and Coltrane will be in trouble trying to hit top gear on time and this can leave the door wide open for Broome and the only four-year-old in the line-up Sweet William who travels through his gears for fun but needs to be delivered late as he can look around if he hits the front to soon.

Image: Favourite Sweet William comes away to win the Coral Summer Handicap at Goodwood

I am with SWEET WILLIAM to win and Coltrane to finish second in what looks a quality-packed Doncaster Cup.

