THIS STORY CONTAINS DETAILS THAT SOME READERS MAY FIND DISTRESSING

Suspect Kyle Clifford caught following manhunt after wife and daughters of commentator John Hunt killed

A suspect has been found and is receiving medical treatment following a manhunt after the wife and two daughters of Sky and BBC racing commentator John Hunt were killed in an apparent crossbow attack.

Armed police were urgently trying to find 26-year-old Kyle Clifford and warned the public not to approach him after the three women were killed in Bushey, in Hertfordshire, just before 7pm on Tuesday.

Police said Clifford was found injured and that no shots were fired by officers.

Sky News pictures show Clifford being stretchered out of Lavender Hill Cemetery in Enfield, an area which saw a significant police presence on Wednesday afternoon, including armed officers.

Clifford can be seen receiving medical treatment in the cemetery, which is close to his home. He was then taken by ambulance to hospital.

The victims killed in the "targeted" attack were Carol Hunt - the wife of commentator John - and their two daughters Louise and Hannah.

The killings involved the use of a crossbow and possibly other weapons, Hertfordshire Police said.

The women - aged 25, 28 and 61 - were found with serious injuries and they died a short time later at the scene.

At this stage, police believe the suspect was known to the victims.

Sky Sports Racing has issued the following statement: "Everyone at Sky Sports Racing is deeply saddened by the tragic deaths in Hertfordshire and our thoughts are with our colleague John Hunt, his family and friends at this awful time."

Black armbands will be worn at all UK racecourses on Thursday.

If you are affected by any of the things below then there is more help and support available at www.sky.com/viewersupport. There is also information on there from Women's Aid and Refuge, which can provide more support should you need it.