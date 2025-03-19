Levi Williams: Apprentice jockey charged with murder after Newmarket High Street altercation

Officers were called to Newmarket High Street on Saturday, March 8 to reports of an altercation involving four people; A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm; A 45-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of affray - both remain on bail.

Apprentice jockey Levi Williams has been charged with the murder of a 71-year-old man.

Police were called to Newmarket High Street at 3.40pm on Saturday, March 8 following reports of an altercation involving four people nearby, with two men being later taken to hospital.

One of the males, aged 45, was discharged from hospital in Cambridge later that evening but the other remained in a critical condition and subsequently passed away on Tuesday at the city's Addenbrooke's Hospital.

Williams, who was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and subsequently bailed, was rearrested on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old, of Holland Park, Newmarket, appeared before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with murder where he was remanded in custody until a preliminary hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday, March 20.

In a statement, Suffolk Police confirmed: "A 23-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm; and a 45-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of affray; both remain on police bail until 5 June 5 and June 9 respectively."

Williams, who has 12 winners to his name from 156 rides on British soil, has not participated in any race since being handed an 18-month suspension after testing positive for cocaine - a sanction that expired in November 2024.

That was the rider's second BHA ban for the usage of banned substances, following a failed test for cocaine and cannabis in 2021.