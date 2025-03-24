Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield and Wolverhampton host live all-weather action on Monday

It's all eyes on the all-weather on Monday with Lingfield and Wolverhampton hosting competitive action, live on Sky Sports Racing...

4.17 Lingfield - Diablo Rojo features in novice stakes

AMO Racing have plenty of nice prospects to go to war with this season and one of them is Diablo Rojo who made a promising start to his racing career when winning comfortably at Redcar over six furlongs. He was then thrown into a very good renewal of the Acomb Stakes at York and far from disgraced himself, finishing sixth behind some well-thought-of colts. He has had wind surgery since and a tongue strap has been applied ahead of his reappearance in the Free Bets With BetUK Bet Club Novice Stakes.

Simon and Ed Crisford are represented by Don Pacifico who arrives here after running out a ready winner at Southwell in December. It was a nice step forward from his solid debut against smart rivals and he carries a penalty here.

Gallant beat subsequent Group Two winner West Acre at Kempton last time out and, on bare form, he holds solid credentials and looks sure to go well despite also carrying a penalty for that victory.

6.30 Wolverhampton - Tuscan Star searches for four-timer

Only four runners go to post in the Win £1M With BetMGM's Golden Goals Handicap, but the in-form Tuscan Star heads the weights for Callum Hutchinson and Andrew Balding. He is unbeaten since switching to the all-weather and has progressed from a rating of 66 to 84 in his two runs in handicaps. He sets a high standard if he can continue his progression.

Hector Crouch will look to extend his lead in the All-Weather Champion Jockey standings aboard the well-bred Kate O'Reilly for Michael Bell and the Gredley family. She won at Wolverhampton last time out and makes her handicap debut off a mark of 78. Being a half-sister to Big Orange, the extra distance should bring out more improvement in time and she is a fascinating contender.

Ray Gunn has been a consistent sort for the Osborne team and looks to continue his good form.

8.30 Wolverhampton - Paradoxical bids for All-Weather Horse of the Year title

Paradoxical sits in sixth position in the All-Weather Horse of the Year standings for the Jennie Candlish team and a win in the BetMGM: It's Showtime Handicap could rocket him to the top. He carries a five-pound penalty for his most recent win but Warren Fentiman counters that by taking a valuable five pound off his back.

Fellow Horse of the Year contender Hitched lines up for David Simcock and he sits in ninth just two points behind Paradoxical.

Mr Baloo arrives here in fierce form for Richard Hannon after being in the winners' enclosure last time out for a short-head victory up at Newcastle. He races off two pounds higher but would be dangerous to discount.

Best of the rest - Interesting French action from Chantilly

1.30 Chantilly

Francis-Henri Graffard is represented by Cankoura who put in a taking performance to get off the mark over this course and distance last time out, taking a nice step forward from a promising effort at Saint-Cloud last November.

Yoga Master got off the mark in gutsy fashion at Saint-Cloud last September, having gone very close in her two previous starts. This looks another tricky contest but you could not rule out further improvement and she could go close.

2.05 Chantilly

Makhdoma is well-bred and holds Classic entries in both the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches and Prix de Diane, so must be well thought of. This looks a good place to start, and she could be worth keeping an eye on.

Why Not Again is out of the Group One scorer Watch Me and showed more than enough promise on debut to suggest she is capable of winning races. She looks sure to be in the shake-up, granted natural progression.