Today on Sky Sports Racing: Chepstow & Brighton in focus on Wednesday featuring exciting newcomers

There are some exciting newcomers on show as the Sky Sports Racing cameras head to Chepstow and Brighton on Wednesday.

3.22 Chepstow - Debutants Sir Albert & Shaatir clash

Plenty of connections will have lofty dreams for their stars in the Pricing By Real Bookmakers At DragonBet Maiden Stakes (3.22) at Chepstow with some smart pedigrees on show.

Andrew Baldings €165,000 purchase Sir Albert makes his debut for the yard. A No Nay Never colt, he is a half-brother to former Winter Derby runner-up Festive Fare.

Shaatir went through the ring for 210,000gns as a yearling and makes his first appearance on the racecourse now for trainer Archie Watson in the colours of owner Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum.

Italica, for Tom Dascombe, looks for a better start after dwelling at Chester last time out and finishing strongly.

3.55 Chepstow - Dual course winner Glamorous Breeze returns

Christopher Mason's Glamorous Breeze is making her season reappearance in the DragonBet Born From The Betting Ring Handicap (3.55) at a track she knows well.

A dual winner here over the five furlongs, the seven-year-old might be best watched this time around as she tends to warm into things as the campaign goes on.

Rosenpur has placed in his last four runs (one win) and looks to go one better than a close second in a Class 2 handicap at Chester last time out.

Course and distance winner Connie's Rose ran well back here last time, only being beaten by a short head. She will strip fitter for that effort eight days ago and can't be ruled out.

6.30 Brighton - Immediate Effect looks to make fast start to new campaign

Immediate Effect won on debut at Wolverhampton in October before being narrowly beaten at Southwell. Trainer Sir Mark Prescott potentially looks to have found a nice spot to start his three-year-old season, taking on just four rivals in the Star Sports We Believe In Bookmaking Restricted Novice Stakes (6.30).

Of those, Southwell winner Duca Di Lucca looks the main danger but carries 2lbs more than his rival and is currently rated 9lb inferior.

Later on the card, last-time winners Versatile and Sea Of Charm meet in the Star Sports Handicap (8.00).

Watch every race from Chepstow and Brighton all live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday, May 21.