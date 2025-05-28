Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newton Abbot hosts six-race card

Investment Manager looks to take the spoils in the feature race - named in his honour - from Newton Abbot this afternoon, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.48 Newton Abbot - Investment Manager faces Kick Up A Storm

Since taking over the license, Joe Tizzard's yard has been in great form at Newton Abbot and he saddles Investment Manager, who would be an appropriate winner of this Investment Manager Handicap Chase. He has an outstanding record at the course with five wins and five runner-up berths from 12 starts in Dorset. He's back down to a mark that has seen him win here before and will be dangerous to discount under regular rider Brendan Powell.

Paul Nicholls sends Kick Up A Storm with Harry Cobden aboard, a horse who will have to prove a career high mark given disappointment last time. Hold Your Fort is another one that has solid course form with six runs and four wins at the track. He had a nice prep run last time and will surely progress from that for Debra Hamer.

Champion conditional gets onboard Deise Aba, whilst Planned Paradise completes the lineup.

4.18 Newton Abbot - Paddy De Pole looks to rediscover form

The Mick Fitzgerald Racing Syndicate will be hoping Paddy De Pole will get in the winners' enclosure for the first time since May 2024, where he won at Hereford under Freddie Gingell. He's now 6lb above his last winning mark and will need Jay Tibdall's 5lb claim to help him today in the Chris Wills Memorial Handicap Hurdle.

Neil Mulholland has had Al Sayah in great form in recent months and arrives here off a career high mark of 107. He's been put up 6lb for that win having won comfortably over course and distance the last day.

Striking A Pose returned to the winning ways last time at Warwick, getting up by a neck to score. The handicapper has left his mark unchanged and will go well today, stepping back down in trip under Freddie Gingell.

4.48 Newton Abbot - Cap Du Mathan faces Yccs Portocervo

Two once top-class horses Cap Du Mathan and Yccs Portocervo line up in the Totnes And Bridgetown Chase Company Open Hunters' Chase and both hold strong chances.

Olive Nicholls takes the ride for her dad aboard Cap Du Mathan and she had ridden him in the foxhunters earlier in the year at Aintree. He sets a high standard if bouncing back to his old form. Yccs Portocervo is bold front running grey who Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole send here. If he gets in a rhythm on the front end will be dangerous to discount.

On Springs has been in flying form on the point-to-point scene and arrives here chasing a four-timer, whilst the uber-consistent Peacocks Secret looks to continue some promising form.

