Today on Sky Sports Racing: Goliath faces Calandagan in Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud showdown

We're all set for a huge clash in Saint-Cloud on Sunday afternoon as King George winner Goliath looks to stand between Calandagan and an elusive Group 1 crown.

4.30 Saint-Cloud - Goliath, Calandagan and Aventure lock horns

A fantastic renewal of the Group 1 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud sees a top-class field of five head to post.

Goliath has had a mixed profile since claiming the King George last summer but returned to the winners' enclosure with a facile success in Group 3 company and should be primed for a big effort here under Christophe Soumillon.

Stablemate Calandagan has been a tad frustrating in Group 1 company including when runner-up behind Jan Brueghel at Epsom earlier this month. A strong traveller, his jockey will have to play his cards late if he is to break his top-level duck.

Aventure, a winner of both starts this season, steps up in class as she tackles the opposite sex for the first time since her Arc second. Also wearing the Wertheimer and Frere colours is Junko, who has twice ran into Arrow Eagle this term. He did score at Group 2 level last year but has a lot to do to trouble the judge here.

Iresine finished fourth behind Goliath the last day and completes the quintet for J-P Gauvin.

2.00 Uttoxeter - Coco Mademoiselle and Hang In There clash

An excellent edition of this valuable bet365 Summer Cup Handicap Chase sees 15 runners clash over three miles, two furlongs.

Last year's winner Hang In There will top the weights for Emma Lavelle and Harry Cobden. Now an 11-year-old, he is 3lb lower in the weights and warmed up for this with a solid second at Perth.

Coco Mademoiselle is sure to have her supporters for Dan and Harry Skelton. She has taken well to fences and seeks a hat-trick as she heads up in distance.

After struggling when hurdling the last day, Olivers Travels returns to hurdling and must be considered with champion jockey Sean Bowen in the plate.

Of the others, Manothepeople and Hymac warrant plenty of respect after finishing first and second at Cheltenham in April.

1.55 Saint-Cloud - Unbeaten Daryz faces Bay City Roller in Prix Eugene Adam

Francis-Henri Graffard's Daryz arrives unbeaten having won impressively on all three starts to date. He heads up in class but is sure to be popular given his powerful connections.

The George Scott-trained Bay City Roller was a perfect three wins from three as a two-year-old and made a pleasing return when runner-up in the Heron at Sandown. His trainer expects him to improve with the step up in trip sure to suit.

Joseph O'Brien saddles Scorthy Champ who excelled as a two-year-old and needs to step up on his recent Irish Guineas sixth with the extra two furlongs an unknown.

Andre Fabre won this race with Bright Picture last term and saddles Sinileo here.

Best of the rest

The 1.30pm bet365 Handicap Hurdle at Uttoxeter looks a nice race, with the likes of Roger Pol, Minella Rescue and Saint Bibiana featuring.

Also in Staffordshire, four last-time-out winners take their chance in the 3.05pm bet365 Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, including James Owen's Hecouldbetheone.

At Ffos Las, Scarlet Moon looks to bounce back when dropped in class for the dragonbet.co.uk Born From The Betting Ring Handicap after his bid for a four-timer failed at Doncaster recently.

Watch Uttoxeter, Ffos Las and Saint-Cloud - live on Sky Sports Racing