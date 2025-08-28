Today on Sky Sports Racing: London & The South look to seal Racing League title at Southwell

Matt Chapman's London & The South are closing in on Racing League glory as the competition heads to Southwell for its final week - live on Sky Sports Racing.

6.45 Southwell - City Captain bids for hat-trick

Harriet Bethell saddles progressive gelding City Captain (Wales & The West) in his bid to record a fourth win this year from five runs - and a first career hattrick. After being gelded at the end of his two-year-old career and switching to Bethell's yard, the gelding has been in fantastic form and goes off a rating 14lbs higher than when he arrived at his new stable.

There is also several others seeking consecutive wins having won last time out with Fierce being one of these for Paul Midgley. Having switched stables in the winter, the gelding has record two wins from six starts for his new yard and will bid to continue his upward trajectory here.

Aberama Gold is also looking to follow up having won at Ayr 10 days ago for David O'Meara when justifying favouritism, while Havana Rum outran his odds at Ripon last time out when comfortably recording a fifth career triumph.

The current Racing League leaders, London & The South have Another Investment and Northcliff in this Class 4 Handicap and are others to keep an eye on.

8.15 Southwell - Andaleep seeks second Racing League win this year

Racing League regular Andaleep heads a field of 12 for the penultimate race of Racing League 2025 in the Racing League Race 41 Handicap. Daniel and Claire Kubler's gelding won on week one of the competition at Yarmouth and has since finished 4th at Wolverhampton and Windsor.

La Pulga is another Racing League regular who is in contention to record a first win in the competition this year having previously finished a runner-up by a head at Wolverhampton. His poor last run in the Racing League at Chepstow would be cause for concern however, given he is to shoulder top weight here.

The consistent Crowd Quake (East) will be aiming to continue his good run for Stuart Williams having finished in front six times in his last eight starts and finishing one place behind in the other two. He'll be running off a career high mark that is 30lbs higher than his rating in May with Marco Ghiani in the plate.

Fantasy Believer, Liberty Coach and Kitty Furnival - for the competition's leaders - are others to note.

8.45 Southwell - Clarendon House & Against The Wind headline

Clarendon House heads a field of 14 for the final race of Racing League 2025. The Group 1 performer is partnered with David Allan for Yorkshire and has only had one run since May, having refused to race twice in his last three attempted runs.

Kevin Ryan saddles Against The Wind for Ireland, who is looking to follow up his course and distance win last month with an identical feat here.

Michael Dods will be hoping his gelding Tatterstall can build on his seasonal reappearance last week and find his form from last summer which included 2 wins from 6 starts. The gelding had been off for just under a year when down the field in the first race of York's Ebor Festival last week.

Brave Nation, Existent and Regal Envoy (for William Knight) are others to note in this wide open contest.

Best of the rest

At Newbury, Andrew Balding hands a first start to the Cheveley Park-owned Imperial Ballet, who is related to 2019 Solario Stakes winner Positive. The Blue Point filly will have to get the better of George Boughey's American Flight, however, who boasts experience far superior to the rest. This Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Maiden Fillies' Stakes has been won by Sky Majesty and She's Quality in recent years, so expect the winner to be of a fair standard going forward.

There are also potentially nice types lining up for the Home-Start West Berkshire Maiden Stakes at 4.48pm, including Godolphin's Leone Alato. The son of St Mark's Basilica showed flashes of ability when chasing home Al Zanati on debut at Newmarket and should suit the slight step down in trip under William Buick. Clive Cox sends to a pair of newcomers into battle for this one, including Superior - who is the half-brother to Premier Yearling Stakes winner Dragon Leader.

Carrying the July Cup-winning colours of Saeed Suhail, Golden Redemption could be the one to watch in the 7pm Venatour 'Racing Around The World' Handicap before Wolfpack and Sir William clash in the finale.

At Ffos Las, Colin Keane steps in for the ride aboard Bowling Shane in the 3.40pm BetWright Safer Gambling Novice Stakes after Juddmonte protégé Hypnotised (by No Nay Never out of Sleep Walk) looks to break his maiden at the first time of asking in the 2.10pm BetWright Bet The Wright Way Maiden Stakes.