Today on Sky Sports Racing: Worcester and Brighton host live action

In today's feature a small but select field line up for the opening novices' handicap chase, live on Sky Sports Racing from 1.30pm.

1.30 Worcester - Doyen Quest bids to complete hat-trick

A small but select field line up for the opening race at Worcester today with hat-trick seeking Doyen Quest looking to take a leading role for the Dan & Harry Skelton team.

He comes here after a little break off his hurdle mark and looks sure to go well for the team that won this race with Beat Box last year.

Image: Doyen Quest (left) returns to action this afternoon

Seeyouinmydreams takes to chasing for the first time and looks very much one to improve for a fence given the size of this scopey mare. She has been on the go since June so will come here race fit in a bid to win on chase debut under Harry Cobden.

The ground seems to be the key for Breaking Cover having found a winning sequence during the summer with wins at Newton Abbot and Uttoxeter. He has gone up 3lbs for his victory and looks set to have a leading chance in a trappy heat. Springs A Girl completes the quartet and is not without a chance given he is paired with champion jockey Sean Bowen.

2.00 Worcester - Skelton quartet set to strike in feature

Dan Skelton looks to kick start his season in the class 2 feature with four of the ten runners in the second race on the card.

His brother Harry rides the Great Yorkshire Chase third Snipe who remains on a tempting mark if finding his form of old. The gallant grey was though good enough to take on the Scottish National towards the end of last season but fell in the iconic race.

Stable companion Sail Away was in the winners' enclosure the most recent of the Skelton quartet at Aintree towards the end of last season. He's been raised 4lbs for his win and Harry Atkins takes 7lbs off his back, which should help him on his seasonal reappearance.

Away from the Skelton runners, the Nicky Henderson-trained Arclight looks to build on a poor run at Stratford when going off favourite. She was raised 6lbs for her win towards the end of last season and looks to get back into the winners' enclosure today.

4.12 Brighton - Course specialists Kranjcar & Marsh Benham clash

George Boughey trained Kranjcar seeks a hat-trick of victories in relatively quick succession. He carries a 5lb penalty for his win just a week ago at Lingfield and Jack Callan takes 5lb off his back once again. He boasts three wins from five starts aboard the four-year old who has really hit his stride over the summer, rising 15lbs since wind surgery.

Marsh Benham has dropped to 2lbs below his last winning mark for the George Baker team having ran disappointingly in his last few starts. He has an outstanding record at the track with four of his six wins coming on the South Coast from fourteen outings over the course. He would be dangerous to discount under Pat Cosgrave.

Tenbob Tommy drops back to seven furlongs having been beaten late at Newbury stepping up in trip last time - tackling handicap company for the first time. He'd ran creditably in maiden class and looks to take another step forward under Charlie Bishop.