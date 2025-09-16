Today on Sky Sports Racing: Yarmouth, Uttoxeter and Wolverhampton feature on busy Tuesday

In today's feature, a small but select field line up for the opening novices' handicap chase, live on Sky Sports Racing from 1.30pm.

3.25 Yarmouth - Eddaari, Lighting Thunder and Spyce clash

Alan King sends Spyce to Yarmouth after an impressive effort when runner-up in the Convivial Maiden at York's Ebor meeting last month. Having cost 280,000 guineas as a two-year-old, he caught the eye when running on strongly after a slow start and looks well-placed to go one better today in the British Stallion Studs EBF 'Confined' Maiden Stakes.

Eddaari is another one who cost a fair amount as a yearling, setting Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum back 375,000 guineas. Now trained by the Simon and Ed Crisford team, this two-year-old will be partnered with the on-song Harry Davies for his first start. The pedigree is nothing to shout home about but this lad must be respected considering the price tag and the stable.

John and Thady Gosden have had 10 two-year-old winners this season and look to gain another one with Lightning Thunder. The half-brother to the Aidan O'Brien-trained Military cost 650,000 guineas as a yearling and must go well under William Buick.

Of the others, Nova Centauri started his career with a promising third when sent off a 16/1 shot at Newbury in August and enters calculations if he steps forward for the run. Andrew Balding's Royal Standard disappointed on debut at Sandown but steps up to a mile for the first time today in the hands of Jason Watson.

3.40 Uttoxeter - Bumpy Evans chases a five-timer

Bumpy Evans arrives here for new connections and famous ones for that. Silks known for Nemean Lion takes over the ownership and he looks to continue his good form for his new stable in the quinnbet.com Handicap Chase.

The big son of Ocavango has progressed immensely for fences and helped gain Alan Johns his last ever win in the saddle. His last performance was arguably his best given a 28-length victory over his rivals and will have to be respected here albeit he is up 19lbs for his last victory.

Village Master has been consistent for Warren Greatrex and with good ground underfoot he will appreciate. He's 4lbs above his last winning mark and looks set to make a reappearance after 51 days off the track. Jockey Sean Bowen has an excellent record at the track too, finishing in the money in 45% of his career outings at the Midlands venue.

Course and distance winner Do No Wrong lines up on the back of a victory last time at Cartmel. He is back over hurdles today and must be respected in his current form.

The Skeltons' Flegmatik has hit the frame the last twice but may find this a tough task considering he is now a ten-year-old being asked to carry upwards of 12 stone

5.00 Yarmouth - Mandurah drops in class for Class 3

Mandurah looks to gain some confidence dropping class in the Goffs Two Million Series Fillies' Handicap, having disappointed on his last few starts.

Having won on debut impressively she looked to have the world at her hooves following a solid fourth in the Princess Margaret Stakes. She has been a shade flat since and the hood looks to work the oracle under Silvestre De Sousa.

Cinque Verde is a pace angle going into the race having just held on at Newmarket in her most recent start. She has only been nudged up 2lbs for that victory and could be dangerous if allowed her own way on the front end.

The George Boughey-trained Orchid could be dangerous to discount after a flat run last time out. She looked progressive prior to that and could go well.

Mademoiselle has ran with credit on four of her last five appearances, which includes two successes. Kevin Phillippart de Foy's charge, who is owned by Amo Racing, could step up again as she steps up to six furlongs.

Best of the rest

Division - who is a full-sister to Celandine - flies the flag for Wathnan Racing in Yarmouth's Thoroughbred Daily News EBF Novice Stakes (2.25pm) and should go well after recording a comfortable three-length triumph at Haydock the last day. In opposition, the Shadwell-owned Shahik could trouble the judge if he improves from his debut run at Salisbury.

The formidable Gavin Sheehan and Jamie Snowden partnership reunite with Audacious Annie chasing a hat-trick in Uttoxeter's Mercia Power 10 Year Celebration Handicap Hurdle at 4.10pm. Despite a 7lb penalty, Goodwin will push him all the way for the Gordon team whilst Oslo and Springs A Girl also hold claims.

Back at Yarmouth, Silver Gunn, Miletus and Clermond Ferrand feature in the 4.30pm Strawberry Fields Stud - We Sell Horses Handicap before Grey Jaguar looks to shed his maiden tag in Wolverhampton's feature Arc All-Weather £1Million Bonus Returns Novice Stakes (6pm).