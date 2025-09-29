Today on Sky Sports Racing: Darvel chases hat-trick at Brighton

Brighton, Newton Abbot and Southwell host live racing on a busy Monday - all live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.55 Brighton - Darvel chases hat-trick

Darvel will chase the hat-trick when he takes on a competitive field this afternoon in the Brighton Racecourse Christmas Parties Handicap.

The first in the hat-trick run came at Chepstow in July where he bought up his seventh career win with Charles Bishop in the plate.

He then defied a 3lb rise to go and win at Salisbury in an amateur jockeys' handicap. That win was very comfortable and would suggest the hat-trick bid is a realistic goal with Bishop returning to the saddle.

Course winners Oj Lifestyle and Brighton legend Uncle Dick will bid to get their third and ninth wins at the track respectively, whilst the Hughie Morrison-trained Dalmally appears well-handicapped (off 70), having only been nudged up a pound following a promising second at Windsor recently.

4.16 Newton Abbot - Stans The Man heads the feature

Top rated Stans The Man heads this very competitive Le Dorney Villas Cornwall Holiday Accommodation Handicap Chase - the feature on today's card at the Devon track.

Ella Pickford's charge's form has dwindled in recent starts but the eight-year-old brought up back-to-back wins in May at Fakenham and Stratford where he climbed from 115 to 127. Today he is down to 122 - a fairer reflection of his capabilities.

Killer Kane at his peak was rated 132 and he run a very credible third in the Topham handicap at Aintree over two years ago now. He hasn't won since February 2023 and has had his rating whittled down. If Joe Tizzard can rediscover the old form, this task is well within his sights - that's a big if, though.

Hold Your Fort won here in May and returns here 6lb higher than the win that day, a mark of 116 doesn't look to be a complete burden for Debra Hamer's gelding. He bounced back from a fall at Uttoxeter in June with a reasonable third at Worcester and could thrive stepping back up in trip.

6.00 Southwell - Rose Of Honour looks to sparkle again

Rose Of Honour comes here for her second start off the back of an emphatic win at Kempton on debut two weeks ago.

James Tate's filly sets the standard on form with an independent rating of 84. She showed a blistering turn of foot at the furlong pole. It ponders the question, where is her ceiling?

Tate won the race in 2023 for Saeed Manana with Electric Storm, who is 102-rated and has won two Listed races as well as being placed in a Group 3.

Best of the rest is likely to be Brakeman, who went down half a length at Wolverhampton on September 16, on the same day of Rose Of Honour's debut.

Spitzbergen also enters calculations, having hit the frame in three of his last four starts for the Crisford stable, who have enjoyed a stellar season.

Best of the rest

Across the channel, the Listed Prix du Hong Kong Jockey Club sees some nice types face off over a mile at Bordeaux Le Bouscat. Suspended Sentence - trained by Michael Bell - should be in the frame as he bids for a hat-trick, whilst Arlong Fal and Siciliano arrive here boasting wins last time out. The standard is likely to be set by Christophe Ferland's Centauri, who boasts the abilities of title-chasing Maxime Guyon on top.

Back on home soil, Brighton's Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Handicap (5.05pm) sees Mrs Maisel - a half-sister to Roy Rocket - make her Handicap debut on the South Coast. Shortly after, the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Fillies' Novice Stakes at Southwell (5.30pm) sees St Mark's Basilica filly Art Gallery debut for Qatar Racing.