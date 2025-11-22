Today on Sky Sports Racing: Il Est Francais and Pic D'orhy clash in Ascot blockbuster

It's Il Est Francais versus Pic D'orhy in this afternoon's 1965 Chase, live on Sky Sports Racing!

2.40 Ascot - Star mare Wodhooh faces eight rivals

Progressive mare Wodhooh makes her seasonal return in a top-class renewal of the Grade 2 Ladbrokes Ascot Hurdle.

Gordon Elliott's five-year-old has won seven of her eight starts over hurdles, including in the Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival back in March. Her sole defeat was when second behind Lossiemouth in the Aintree Hurdle and she will top the betting here under Danny Gilligan. This mare has obvious claims receiving weight from all her rivals.

Image: Wodhooh won at the Cheltenham Festival in March

Celtic Dino looks an each-way alternative for the red-hot Sam Thomas and Dylan Johnston combination. The form of his Welsh Champion Hurdle success has been boosted by the runner-up Alexei, and he remains capable of better stepping up to the extended two miles and three furlongs trip.

The Harry Fry-trained Altobelli merits respect having scored over this course and distance twice last season and deserves a crack at this grade. Potters Charm will hope to bounce back from a fall at Wetherby but should appreciate a sound surface, whilst Kateira is a last-time-out scorer for the Skeltons.

1.30 Ascot - Il Est Francais and Pic D'orhy do battle

A cracking clash in this Ladbrokes 1965 Chase as Il Est Francais takes on Pic D'Orhy.

Pic D'orhy has claimed the last two runnings of this classy prize but will face stiff opposition if he is to complete the hat-trick. Now a ten-year-old, he chased home Djelo in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby and should strip fitter under Harry Cobden this time around.

Image: Pic D'orhy has a superb recent record at Ascot

Il Est Francais has joined the Tom George team (from his France-based son Noel) and will be campaigned in the UK this winter. Still only a seven-year-old, he should take plenty of beating if able to reproduce the form of his runner-up finish in the King George last year, when he was chased down by Banbridge at Kempton. Doubts still remain about his capabilities when not allowed to dictate, so expect this lad to stride out in front if allowed.

Harry Fry has never hidden his admiration for Gidleigh Park, and he rates a fascinating contender under Bryan Carver. This will be just his fourth start over fences, and he rates a huge danger if able to step forward now tackling open company.

Arkle winner Jango Baie has undergone a wind operation since finishing third at Aintree and he must be feared as he goes on trial for next month's Kempton showpiece in the hands of Nico de Boinville. Master Chewy, who finished second on reappearance for the Twiston-Davies unit, completes the quintet.

3.15 Ascot - Teddy Blue and JPR One headline

There's an open feel this this valuable Castello Banfi Hurst Park Handicap Chase with Teddy Blue and JPR One among 10 runners.

Teddy Blue has flourished since joining Harry Derham from the Gary and Josh Moore yard, winning three times over fences. The latter of those victories came here earlier this month and a 4lb rise in the weights might not stop him.

JPR One represents the in-form Joe Tizzard yard. He made an encouraging reappearance when third in the Haldon Gold Cup and might benefit from the first-time cheekpieces and this slight drop in grade under usual pilot Brendan Powell.

Boothill won this race in 2022 and 2023 and, given his decent record when fresh, he looks a live player for Harry Fry.

Best of the rest

In France, the Grade 1 AQPS Prix Jacques de Vienne - won previously by the likes of Epatante and July Flower - will make for interesting viewing at Fontainebleau (11am) before Owen Burrows' Sea Poetry goes for Listed honours in the Grand Prix de Fontainebleau at 12.38pm.

Back at Ascot, Percy Shelley and Off The Jury go head-to-head in the 12.25pm Restorations UK Novices' Hurdle, with Blue Carpet also in the mix for the Skelton team. Half an hour later, Mermaids Cave and Bobbi With An I go to post for the Get Your Ladbrokes Free Ascot Bet Mares' Handicap Hurdle (12.55pm).

Twelve runners are set to go for the Windsor Horse Rangers Berkshire National Handicap Chase at 2.05pm, headlined by Our Power and Largy Poet.

At Wolverhampton, the highlight is a decent 6.25pm Make The Move To Midnite Handicap with Jez Bomb and Alfareqa involved.