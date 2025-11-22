Haydock: The Jukebox Man back to his best on his return for Harry Redknapp

Harry Redknapp’s The Jukebox Man found the scoresheet on his eagerly-awaited comeback, setting up a tilt at the King George VI Chase by romping to victory in the Betfair Exchange Graduation Chase at Haydock.

Trained by Ben Pauling, the seven-year-old had been off the track since scooping Grade One honours in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton last Christmas, and his team have always seen a return to the Sunbury track to tackle their Boxing Day feature as The Jukebox Man's 'cup final'.

The 8-11 favourite for a race won by the likes of Grey Dawning, Bravemansgame and Clan Des Obeaux in the past, he was given an ultra-positive ride by Ben Jones as the duo never missed a beat to serve a reminder of his undoubted potential.

Showing a real change of gear between the last two fences, The Jukebox Man came home two-and-a-half lengths clear of Grand National fourth Iroko to secure his Kempton ticket, with Paddy Power going 8-1 for the King George and Coral even shorter at sixes.

Pauling said: "He did genuinely need the run, but what we needed to see was him jumping, as he's got a way of attacking his fences, short or long.

"I've always said Ben is a great jockey, but this lad makes it exceptionally easy for him. I've no reason to think he won't be OK in the morning. The first thing I did was look at his joint and it looks exactly the same as when he went out.

"When you've had an injury like his, you just hope it doesn't return. We're lucky with the horses we've got, but you need these superstars to stay fit. Tomorrow is the first step and if I can keep him A1 to Christmas, I think we'll have a very exciting day."

Pauling added: "I knew Ben had plenty left, as I can always tell by the way he is riding depending on where his knees are, but I knew he hadn't really asked him going to two out.

"I was so relieved to see that. It's huge for me to have such a fantastic horse and it's great for Harry, who is such a good ambassador for the sport, we all want him to have a good horse and because of his owner he's becoming a very popular horse.

"He had a bit of pus in his foot three or four weeks ago, which made him miss four or five days, and we had one little away day in Lambourn when he worked nicely but not as well as he can.

"Having a horse like this in the yard means a lot. This was the right race, I hoped his class would prevail and it has."

For FA Cup-winning manager Redknapp, it was a victory that takes his star equine performer to a top-of-the-table clash over the Christmas period, but while he was more accustomed to being in the dugout on Boxing Day, he will now be on the sidelines at Kempton.

Redknapp said: "That was nerve-wracking. I relate everything to football, but that was like sitting on the touchline with 10 minutes to go, hanging on to a lead.

"He was travelling so well, so it was barring an accident from a long way out. He's just a lovely horse and we're very lucky to have him.

"I'm a very lucky owner. I've had a Cheltenham winner, nearly two as this lad got beat a short head, Ben is brilliant and I let him get on with it.

"It's like being a manager, he's the guv'nor and I let him get on with it, so we'll go to the King George if Ben says so. It's like when people used to tell me who to pick, if I was to tell Ben where to run."

Reflecting further, Redknapp said: "I've been speaking to Ben all week and he was happy, but on the way here he was drifting in the betting so I rang him again and he assured me all was all right but he'd left a bit to work on.

"If he'd got beat but come back safe and sound, we'd have been happy."