Lossiemouth in cruise control to take Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown

Lossiemouth took her first step towards a Champion Hurdle bid when breezing to victory in the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown.

A three-time Cheltenham Festival winner, rather frustratingly for some she has never taken part in the hurdling blue riband, instead dominating against her own sex at Prestbury Park the last two years.

She ended last season by winning the Aintree Hurdle and with Willie Mullins' shuffling his pack following the season-ending injury to race regular and ace two-miler State Man, Rich Ricci's brilliant mare was seen as the perfect super-sub as she put her Champion Hurdle credentials to the test.

Immediately to the front in the hands of Paul Townend, there was never a moment's worry for all connected, as the 1-5 favourite had her rivals under severe pressure two furlongs from home and her jockey able to look around and find only daylight in behind, cruising home well clear of David Kelly's outsider Glen Kiln in second.

Mullins said: "She was very good. The race was run at an even pace on heavy ground and she did what she needed to do.

"We weren't going to hold her up today, I didn't see any point. We let her out to gallop, see how she is and put her right for the next time.

"They didn't go anything like the pace they went at Kempton [Christmas Hurdle] last year, but we don't want to light her up too much. As a four-year-old she was way too free.

"Leopardstown at Christmas would look the obvious place to go. She fell there before and took a chance at the fourth-last today, but hopefully she doesn't do something like that again.

"We were very disappointed with Irancy [last of the four starters]. Mark [Walsh] said the ground when he came in, but I don't think so. He was beaten way too early."

All eyes now turn to Newcastle at the weekend for what promises to be a hugely informative Fighting Fifth Hurdle, and Mullins added: "The plan is for Anzadam to go to Newcastle next Saturday. I hear Golden Ace is going to go there and with Constitution Hill and The New Lion it is going to be a hell of a race."

Oh Brother! Famous Punchestown success for Connor and Daniel King

It was a red-letter day for brothers Connor and Daniel King at Punchestown, as Oscars Brother continued his climb up the novice chasing ranks to land the Boodles Florida Pearl Novice Chase.

Fresh from making all to open his account over fences at Galway last month, the 7-4 favourite was to the fore again, taking the step up to Grade Two level in his stride with some sure-footed jumping to see off Henry de Bromhead's Koktail Divin by three lengths.

Image: Oscars Brother and Dan King win the Florida Pearl Novice Steeplechase for trainer Conor King (Healy Racing)

Delighted trainer Connor King said: "We've always liked him. He did well over hurdles and we always hoped he'd be a better chaser.

"I've been keeping my eye on this race for a long time. I remember there were only three runners in it last year and thinking it would be a nice race to aim for.

"I think he jumped better the last day, but he got the job done."

Looking to future plans, King added: "It's disappointing for us they have got rid of the three-mile novice chase at Leopardstown [at Christmas].

"Limerick is two-miles-five [Faugheen Novices' Chase] and it will probably be heavy ground so that might suit him, and we could travel as well.

"Staying races are his thing and there's plenty to look forward to. I still think there's loads left in him and he's always fresh after his races. I don't think we have got to the bottom of him."

There was an all-Willie Mullins finish to the Conway Piling Beginners Chase where Grade Three-winning hurdler Kitzbuhel (8-15 favourite) made the perfect introduction over the larger obstacles, edging out stablemate Kaid d'Authie by a length and a quarter.

The five-year-old could now meet Oscars Brother over the Christmas period. Mullins said: "He needed that. It was a nice performance, he jumped economically and Paul [Townend, jockey] was happy he'd improve from it.

"We'll look for a race after Christmas, maybe the one at Limerick."