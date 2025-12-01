Today on Sky Sports Racing: Plumpton and Wolverhampton

We have a busy day’s racing on Monday with action from Plumpton and Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing...

2.35 Plumpton - Bourbali headlines in feature

The feature on today's card at Plumpton is the Weatherbys & Birdie Calendars Handicap Hurdle where top rated Bourbali takes on seven rivals for a valuable prize.

The in-form Joe Tizzard yard send top-weight Bourbali who is looking for a first win since October 2024, but at his peak this eight-year-old was keeping good company and remains capable of putting in some big performances.

Jackstell comes here looking to complete a four-timer after notching up a hat-trick in just over a month with victories at Warwick, Hereford and here at Plumpton. Jamie Snowden's gelding is a rapid improver and the yard are firing on all cylinders so he looks set for another bold bid.

The prolific Sixty Plus was pitched into better company last time out following a monster 48-pound rise for four consecutive wins, and didn't disgrace himself but should find this contest more to his liking.

2.05 Plumpton - Jorebel and Touquet clash again

Jorebel and Touquet clash again in today's Chailey Classic & Vintage Tractor Club Handicap Chase at Plumpton.

The pair endured an intriguing battle at Lingfield last month with Jorebel just getting the better of the Nick Gifford gelding. The pair kicked on from the last putting serious daylight between them and the rest of the field with Chris Gordon's charge edging home close to the line.

Jorebel was raised six-pounds for the success and Touquet's performance wasn't missed by the handicapper either but he arrives here a pound better off at the weights in his bid to turn the tables on his old foe.

Iskar d'Airy looked to be heading in the right direction last season but hasn't made the same impression in either run this time around and needs to rediscover his form if he's to threaten the principles.

Jackpot Cash, Kitsilano and Miss Fedora complete the sextet.

5.30 Wolverhampton - Maris Angel looks to complete four-timer

Maris Angel looks to complete a Wolverhampton four-timer in the Bet £10 Get £40 With BetMGM Fillies' Handicap.

Fiona McSharry's filly kicked off her sequence in the middle of October with a fine-margin success over the minimum trip and, up to six-furlongs, she has subsequently scored readily on two occasions. Another bold show can't be ruled out.

This is no easy race as Your Love comes here after winning well over six-furlongs at Southwell last time out and the manner of victory suggested we haven't seen the best of her yet. Jack Callan maintains the partnership.

Hector Crouch has been operating at a 30 per cent strike-rate over the last fortnight and combines here with William Muir and Martin Grassick's Starproof who returned to form with a bold front-running display at Chelmsford last time out, only to be run out in the finish.

Best of the rest

12.35 Plumpton - Birdman Bob faces a seven-pound rise for his impressive last-time-out success over today's course and distance. A repeat of that should be tough to beat.

1.35 Plumpton - Crest Of Stars makes his hurdles debut for the in-form Anthony Honeyball team.

3.05 Plumpton - Low Expectations chases the hat-trick but the drop back in trip poses a new question of him.