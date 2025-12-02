Today on Sky Sports Racing: Exciting debutant Cerelia features at Newcastle among four cards on Tuesday

Tuesday on Sky Sports Racing will be jam-packed with top action as Newcastle, Lingfield, Ffos Las and Southwell all host busy cards.

4.45 Newcastle - Wootton Bassett filly Cerelia debuts

Wathnan Racing has become a serious outfit with their spending power and Wootton Bassett filly Cerelia makes is an eye-catching debutant in the Win £250,000 With BetMGM's Golden Goals Novice Stakes (4.45).

The William Haggas-trained runner cost €410,000 looks to have a perfect opportunity for a winning start here against eight rivals.

Forest Caper sets the standard albeit not a very good one with a mark of 73 having run 11 times without winning.

Archie Watson's Power Quest is an interesting contender having run three times in bumpers this year already.

2.43 Ffos Las - Gentleman Toboot & Taurus Bay lock horns

Exciting prospects Gentleman Toboot and Taurus Bay lock horns in a fascinating tigerbet.co.uk Bet On Racing Novices' Hurdle (2.43).

Gentleman Toboot comes here after winning his hurdles debut at Newton Abbot in October in decent fashion.

That was made all the better as the horse in second, A Pai De Nom, has since won at the November meeting at Cheltenham. Dating back to his bumper form he was in behind Idaho Sun who looks to be heading for the top, this race has had several winners from it as well, he is an intriguing runner who will serve it up to his rivals.

Taurus Bay is lightly-raced compared to Gentleman Toboot but he represents owner Harry Redknapp, trained by Ben Pauling and ridden by Ben Jones.

This gelding made his debut over rules at Stratford in October and dazzled to win by over eight lengths.

2.52 Southwell - Impressive Duel Au Soleil tackles 8lb rise

Duel Au Soleil was an impressive winner last time out at Wetherby and he returns tackling an 8lb rise in the Download The At The Races App Handicap Hurdle (2.52).

This five-year-old bought up his first win with a facile success at the end of October after wind surgery and will have to face the 8lb penalty albeit 3lb will be taken off from conditional jockey Callum Pritchard.

Ben Pauling's horse steps up in trip today which looks to be the way to go as he cleared the last and readily shot further away the further they went.

Watch every race from Newcastle, Lingfield, Ffos Las and Southwell all live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday, December 2.