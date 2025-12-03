Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield, Deauville and Happy Valley

We have a busy day’s racing on Wednesday with flat action from Lingfield, Deauville and Happy Valley, live on Sky Sports Racing...

11.30 Lingfield - Ryan Moore returns from injury

The first race of the nine-race card at Lingfield on Wednesday see's three-time champion jockey Ryan Moore return to the saddle from a stress fracture injury to his right femur.

Coolmore's retained rider has been off the track since August 24th where he was last seen finishing fifth on Bedtime Story in the Group One Prix Jean Romanet Stakes at Deauville. His first ride back for over 100 days will be on George Boughey's two-year-old Sovereign Wealth who is seeking his first win at the sixth attempt. Boughey will be hoping his colt can go one better than his all-weather debut last-time-out.

The chief threat may likely come from Tom Dascombe's colt Chale Chalo who has some good from in his book including when finishing sixth in a hot conditions race at Ascot in April.

Blue Point filly Blue Nguru is the least exposed in the field and is open to improvement to turn her second places finishes into a first career win on her handicap debut.

Meanwhile 150,000gns yearling Balthamos and 100,000gns-purchase Hello It's Me make up this field of five in the Always Gamble Responsibly At BetMGM Nursery Handicap.

2.00 Lingfield - Morrophore and Frances Ethel headline

Nine go to post in the BetMGM Winter Oaks Trial Fillies' Handicap where Morrophore will be seeking to defy top weight for John and Thady Gosden.

The four-year-old filly will be having her first start on the all-weather since April and has the assistance of Ryan Moore today.

One of the most intriguing contenders is William Haggas' mare Frances Ethel who will be having her third start for her new yard, having previously raced in a number of Group One races in South Africa, including the prestigious Summer Cup when Oisin Murphy was in the saddle.

Marco Botti's progressive filly True Colors has been improving with every run and takes another step up in class here on her first try at 10 furlongs.

Helmsley makes her stable debut for Ivan Furtado having been last seen winning a novice stakes race at Redcar for Ralph Beckett on her sole attempt over 10 furlongs.

Music Piece, Winter Flower and Luke Morris' ride Quamby are others to note.

3.05 Lingfield - In-form Lahina Bay seeks hat-trick

A full field of 12 go to post in the penultimate race at Lingfield on Wednesday where Lahina Bay will be bidding to defy a five-pound penalty and land the hat-trick for Rachel Cook and John Bridger.

The five-year-old mare recorded a second win of the year at Bath in October and followed that up with a half-length success over today's course and distance eight days ago.

Pinjarra was also successful when last seen for John and Sean Quinn, running out a two and a quarter-length winner of a six-furlong race at Southwell in October and goes off a six-pound higher mark today.

Michael Attwater will be hoping his experienced six-year-old Nordic Glory can bounce back from a below par effort last time out here and record a 10th success on his 64th start.

Twilight Madness, Happier and Flicka's Girl are others to note in this Make The Move To Midnite Handicap.

Best of the rest

1.00 Lingfield - Taranjerine and Arenas Del Tiempo both seek back-to-back wins.

4.42 Deauville - Fast Raaj returns looking to record back-to-back wins in the Listed Prix Luthier event but faces some stiff competition with the likes of Mount Athos, No Lunch, Narkez and Breizh Sky in opposition.

Happy Valley - Hollie Doyle has six rides with Maxime Guyon, Zac Purton and James McDonald also in action.