Weekend Winners: The team have a split opinion on the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown on Saturday

The Weekend Winners team are back to preview the feature contest on Saturday, the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown.

Host Kate Tracey is joined by BetVictor's Sam Boswell and Declan Rix of attheraces.com to discuss their selections ahead of the valuable two-mile chase, with Il Etait Temps seemingly the horse to beat.

BetVictor's Sam Boswell...

"This is a really tricky puzzle for me, I don't think it's as obvious as the market suggests and maybe I'm trying to be too clever here but Jonbon at 7/2 - is that a price I can give him one more go?

"Yes, he was so disappointing at Cheltenham, nothing really went right and so you have to ignore that run and hope that returning to Sandown is going to spark something.

"I appreciate he's getting a bit older, I know a lot of people are going to crab the headgear angle and I'm not going to sit here and tell you it's a massive positive but they're still trying make sure they can eke out the best from Jonbon and one moderate run doesn't make you a bad horse.

"My heart may be ruling my head here but I'd love to see Jonbon do it just one more time."

Host Kate Tracey...

"I would love to see Jonbon bouncing bet to better form but it's Il Etait Temps for me, a horse who I love and who I have actually ridden out. He's just a very diminutive, lovely horse he is and such a lovely person as well so I really want to see him going well in this.

"He is so talented and given his size it makes no sense to me why he should be as good as he is.

"I guess a concern for him is not coming here super fresh which sounds bizarre but we've seen him showing himself to be so, so good when he has a big absence to overcome as we saw on his reappearance and the Grade One Celebration Chase over today's course and distance. Apart from that, I just feel he is so solid."

At The Races' Declan Rix...

"Il Etait Temps is a forward going horse who wears a hood and I think the race sets up lovely for him, L'Eau Du Sud and Jonbon will go forward and I think Paul Townend will just bide his time. He's a cracking horse.

"Kate has already mentioned that he's not the most imposing but he's a real athlete and the only worry for me is all the rain coming because I think on good ground he does everything so easily. He jumps better, he travels and as we saw in the Celebration Chase, he gave Jonbon windburn!

"The more rain that falls, the less confident I am and L'Eau Du Sud on soft ground; he was dynamite last time out in the Shloer Chase."

