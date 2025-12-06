Sandown Park: Il Etait Temps stamps his class on Tingle Creek rivals with a dazzling display

Il Etait Temps secured a sixth Grade One in style as he galloped to glory in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown.

The seven-year-old had won six of his previous eight chase starts, including when easily accounting for the reopposing Jonbon in the Celebration Chase over this two-mile course and distance on the final day of last term.

Sent off the 8-11 favourite, Il Etait Temps travelled with supreme ease throughout and while the pace-setting Jonbon - a dual winner of this race - tried to go with him as he kicked for home on the turn, the Willie Mullins-trained runner was just too strong, coasting home nine lengths clear.

Winning rider Paul Townend was delighted with the performance of his mount and said: "I'm very happy with him overall and he went through the race really easily.

"He's grown up in the fact you can ask him for a jump early and you're not setting him alight, he'll come back to you. He jumps, he stays, he travels and we'll have to now see what (stablemate) Majborough does tomorrow (in the Hilly Way Chase at Cork).

"I think he has to be classed as a major player in this division and what is in this division? He announced himself here in April and has played at the top table now and has to be one of the leading players. He'd be a nice ride if I can rob him off Danny (Mullins)."

Il Etait Temps has had three previous unsuccessful runs at the Cheltenham Festival, with his best effort coming when third in the 2024 Arkle, but the seven-year-old now leads the way in the Queen Mother Champion Chase market as 5-2 favourite with Coral.

For winning part-owner Wayne Kieswetter, a Cheltenham Festival win would equal the day his cricketer son Craig won the T20 World Cup with England in 2010, as he swapped the sunshine of Cape Town on a huge day for South African racing for the gloom of Esher.

He said: "For someone who grew up reading Dick Francis books back in South Africa, to be here and doing this in real life is special for us. He's a once-in-a-lifetime horse and we won't find one like this again.

"In South Africa we only have Flat racing and we are a big Flat operator, but my younger son Ross persuaded us to get into the jumps and we've been really lucky to be fair. We've been more lucky than we should have and it's this lad's sixth Grade One win - long may it last.

"Winning at the Cheltenham Festival would be like winning the world championships wouldn't it. It would be like when Craig won the World Cup in 2010 and it would be a dream for us.

"We're trying to find our way and this is my passion, but my sons Craig and Ross drive this for me and I'm very lucky to just pitch up and enjoy days like this.

"We were here the same time a few months ago and I actually stood in the same place. I'm not superstitious but I'm didn't want to change that.

"It's a big day for us in South Africa and we ran second in the fillies' Guineas (with Reet Petite) but this is where I wanted to be - there's not many races like this around.

"We love being part of Willie's story, it's special and wherever he wants to run Il Etait Temps, we'll be there."