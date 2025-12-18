Today on Sky Sports Racing: Southwell hosts nine-race all-weather card

We have a busy day’s racing on Thursday with action from Southwell, live on Sky Sports Racing...

2.22 Southwell - Ten Carat Harry bids for a four-timer

Ten Carat Harry seeks another success in the Win £250,000 With BetMGM's Golden Goals Nursery Handicap at Southwell.

Jamie Osbourne's son of Ardad has landed all four starts on the all-weather including when completing a treble over this course and distance twenty-two days ago. Just two-pounds higher in the weights and with more to offer, he could prove hard to beat under Saffie Osborne.

Ollie Sangster saddles Eternal Solace who finished just a neck behind the selection here last month and given that was her nursery debut, should remain capable of better off this sort of mark.

Wisetanck is yet to win in four starts but was only a neck behind American Flight at Kempton, while One And Gone has cheekpieces added as he looks to reverse Southwell form with the top two.

Victor Cee completes the line-up.

1.52 Southwell - Amo Racing unleash exciting debutant

Southwell's Bet £10 Get £40 With BetMGM EBF Novice Stakes sees Kevin Phillippart de Foy hand a first start to the Amo Racing-owned Firewalker, who looks set to go off a heavy favourite. This two-year-old son of Kingman, who is a half-brother to Dragon Symbol, could eye bigger targets if he lives up to the hype in this six furlong contest.

Of those with experience, Baker Blue looks the best for the Dylan Cunha team. This gelded son of Ardad has just joined the yard from the Harrington operation and could have been considered unlucky not to have taken the spoils when second at Down Royal the last day.

Donning the colours synonymous with Big Evs and Big Mojo, Mr Juggles showed promise first time out for Mick Appleby and could represent an interesting each-way play.

Elsewhere...

2.05 Deauville - Interesting maiden with Francis-Henri Graffard represented by the consistent Aga Khan filly Elima.