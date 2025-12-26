Kempton: Sir Gino claims Christmas Hurdle in style on reappearance

Sir Gino proved his brilliance remains very much intact with a winning return in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton Park.

Nicky Henderson's charge had not been seen in competitive action since the Wayward Lad Novices' Chase at this meeting 12 months ago, with a subsequent infection that curtailed his season also leading to a spell in hospital.

Having been nursed back to health by the Seven Barrows team, Sir Gino was the 4-7 favourite for his eagerly-anticipated comeback in a Grade One contest won by his esteemed stablemate Constitution Hill in each of the past three seasons.

After racing with his trademark enthusiasm throughout, the five-year-old Sir Gino pulled six lengths clear of reigning Champion Hurdle heroine Golden Ace for an impressive victory.

Henderson said: "He (De Boinville) said he was happy to be back and he knew where he was straight away. You wouldn't normally ride him that way as he has so much speed. He's a very quick horse and we were a little bit surprised as he doesn't do anything like that at home but he's enjoyed himself.

"I was nervous when I saw him pull as hard as he did because that wasn't in his vocabulary or plan. We thought we'd follow them round and maybe have a crack between the last two but he's still quickened up well when turning in. We're all mightily relieved to see him back and he's seriously good, it's frightening.

"It's been a tough old year and there were a few bits in the middle that were pretty worrying. But everyone has done a brilliant job, from the doctors, vets and there's been a huge team effort where everyone has done their little bits. We had a comfortable and uninterrupted prep and there has been no reoccurrences and this shouldn't reoccur."

Sir Gino is now the general 7-4 favourite for the Champion Hurdle in March and with State Man, who is also owned by Joe and Marie Donnelly, sidelined for the season, Henderson thinks he could have an "outstanding chance" in the race.

He said: "We'll see how the lie of the land is and the two obvious ways are Champion Hurdle or Champion Chase, it's just a matter of which one.

"Joe Donnelly told me it's my problem and I really don't know right now. He's such a brilliant jumper and it's a shame to throw away chases but the Champion Hurdle picture is as it is and it wouldn't be hard to see this horse in a Champion Hurdle.

"He's a five-year-old and I think we could afford to have a year over hurdles, but I don't really know. We could say let's look at the two big pictures and see what's in them and we know from the point of view of the Donnellys, in the Champion Hurdle they don't have State Man.

"Constitution Hill is still in the picture and we have to decide what we do with him, but at the same time you can't help but think Sir Gino has an outstanding chance of winning a Champion Hurdle."

Constitution Hill came off second-best to Sir Gino in a racecourse gallop at Newbury last year before a torrid run of luck that has seen him fall in three of his last four starts.

"I told you that day at Newbury when people asked me what was wrong with Constitution Hill that you should wait and see what he's got in front of him," said Henderson.

"They are both super talented and Sir Gino is a very, very good horse with so much speed. But so is the other boy and we don't know what we're doing with Constitution Hill yet, he's just ticking time until we decide what we do."

Trainer Jeremy Scott felt Golden Ace was "up against it on a quick, flat track and fast ground" but was delighted with her run ahead of a Cheltenham defence in March.

He said: "She went to the Kingwell last year but she will have a few weeks quiet now and see where it takes us, but I'm thinking straight to the Champion Hurdle would be the plan.

"Sir Gino was awesome and it's a hell of a training performance. But she wasn't a million miles away and when things weren't going her way, I thought that made today's run even more impressive. She was off her legs and just doesn't have that turn of foot, so I think to do what she did was very good."

All-the-way Kitzbuhel scintillating in Kauto Star

Kitzbuhel produced a superb front-running display to give Willie Mullins a first victory in the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase.

A Grade Three-winning hurdler and a decisive scorer on his chasing debut at Punchestown last month, Kitzbuhel was the 13-8 favourite stepping up in trip and class for this three-mile Grade One and was soon bowling along at the head of affairs in the hands of Paul Townend.

Image: Kitzbuhel was imperious from the front at Kempton

While chief market rivals Wendigo and Thomas Mor appeared to be struggling to keep up on this speed-favouring track, Kitzbuhel got into a perfect rhythm on the lead and produced some prodigious leaps in the back straight to leave the chasing pack on the back foot.

Eventual runner-up Thomas Mor briefly threatened to close the gap rounding the home turn, but Kitzbuhel was not for catching and although he stood a long way off the final obstacle he safely made it to the other side to put the seal on a visually impressive two-and-three-quarter-length success.

Mullins said: "He galloped and jumped and looking at that he could easily go back to two and a half miles.

"Some of the jumps he put in were spectacular and he looked like an old hand. Paul rode him with so much confidence. If he could keep up that for the rest of the season it would be fantastic.

"You're hoping they just keep jumping and don't make a mistake that lets the field back into the race. I was afraid of Paul Nicholls and his horse [Blueking d'Oroux], but he just didn't seem to jump well around here and then Thomas Mor came with a rattle. He missed the second-last a little bit and we were better at the last and in the end we've finished happy."

He continued: "We've a nice team of novice chasers and hopefully they stay sound. I imagine you'll be looking at the Dublin Racing Festival or an equivalent over here - maybe the Scilly Isles or something like that.

"All those things are in the mix and we'll have to see how it all plays out over Christmas and then sit down and figure all that out."

Townend enjoyed King George success on his festive visit to Kempton 12 months ago and was delighted to be once again in the Sunbury winner's enclosure.

"It was brilliant and to jump so well round a place like Kempton as a novice is a huge help. He winged the first and I was able to just dictate after that," said the jockey.

"I wouldn't know a lot about riding one like this around here as I haven't been here all that often, but it looked the right thing to do on him and thankfully it worked out."