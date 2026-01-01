Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newcastle, Southwell and Windsor

We have a busy day’s racing on New Year’s Day with action from Newcastle, Southwell and Windsor, live on Sky Sports Racing...

2.50 Windsor - Consistent Hartington and Guard Duty contest feature

12 go to post to contest the feature race at Windsor on New Year's Day in the Fitzdares New Year's Day Handicap Hurdle over two and a half miles.

Joe Tizzard and Brendan Powell team up with the consistent Hartington who hasn't been out of the top two since October 2024. The seven-year-old returned from a 287-day break with a neck success at Carlisle in November but was on the other end of a photo finish when second at Haydock in November.

Emma Lavelle's Guard Duty made his seasonal reappearance at Newbury in November when second to an improving Philip Hobbs and Johnson White type and the trainer will be hoping Gavin Sheehan can help the nine-year-old go one better today.

Olly Murphy has a 25 per cent strike rate round here in the last five seasons and he saddles nine-year-old Rambo T who is pursuing a fifth win in his last nine starts as well as stablemate Act Of Authority who is searching for a sixth win over hurdles.

Things haven't gone to plan so far this season for East India Express but Nicky Henderson will be hopeful his six-year-old can rediscover his form that saw him win 75 per cent of his races last season.

Alan King's Castle Carrock and David Pipe's Thanksforthehelp are others to note.

2.59 Newcastle - In-form Antrim bids to complete C&D hat-trick

The beautifully-bred Antrim will face five rivals in his bid to complete the hat-trick at Newcastle on New Year's Day in the Join The Midnite Movement Handicap over a mile and a quarter.

Having had a 130-day break in the Autumn, which included a gelding operation, the son of Dubawi returned with a comfortable five-length victory over today's course and distance in October. The gelding then followed that up on stable debut for Karl Burke 27 days ago when justifying favouritism and landing successive course and distance wins, and will now have to defy a six-pound rise if he is to bring up the hat-trick.

David O'Meara saddles seven-year-old Machete who struck over the track and trip himself 13 days ago when powering through the line on his return to a mile and a quarter. Mark Winn will be in the saddle again today for a gelding who he has a 100 per cent strike rate aboard.

Jim Goldie will be hoping Midnight Lion can provide himself with a good start to the year and follow up his win here over a mile 12 days ago.

Cam Hardie takes the ride on Newcastle regular Without Compromise who has three course and distance successes since the middle of October.

Urban Road for Alan Brown and Inappropriate for Jedd O'Keeffe make up this small but talented field of six.

4.50 Southwell - Serengeti, Blue Rc and Popmaster headline

The penultimate race at Southwell on New Year's Day sees five go to post to contest the Always Gamble Responsibly At BetMGM Handicap over a mile.

Having spent a lot of this year occupying the pace-making role for Aidan O'Brien, Serengeti will be looking for his first win for his new connections at the third attempt.

Blue Rc has been a very consistent type for James Tate, having finished in the top two in six of his seven career starts. He will however have to navigate a career high mark today under Hector Crouch.

Ed Walker saddles Popmaster who is looking for his first win since 2023. Having been placed many times this year, the eight-year-old is now six-pounds below his last winning mark and the booking of Tom Marquand is another boost to his chances.

Two Tempting has a good record on the all-weather having been in the top three on 10 of his 15 starts, however he is yet to win off a mark this high.

Bravais is the other contender in the field and is having his second start for Ian Williams, having finished last of seven on stable debut 21 days ago.

