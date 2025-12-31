Billy Loughnane makes history as he breaks Kieren Fallon's record for most wins in a calendar year this century

Billy Loughnane broke the 21st century record for winners in a calendar year after he registered his 222nd success on Invited at Lingfield Park on New Year’s Eve.

The young jockey became the first to rack up 200 British winners in 2025 earlier in the year, and then set his sights on another feat before the beginning of 2026.

Kieren Fallon set the previous record with his 2003 tally of 221 winners and while Oisin Murphy came close with 220 victories in 2019, Loughnane has now surpassed that feat.

Loughnane rode his father Mark's runner Bright to victory at Newcastle on Monday to edge one closer, and then First Greyed for Thomas Faulkner in the penultimate race at Wolverhampton on Tuesday night looked to set it up perfectly, only for the line to come just too soon aboard Amerjeet in the last.

But on the final day of the year, Loughnane reached the landmark aboard George Boughey's well-backed 4-5 favourite in the Win £250,000 With BetMGM's Golden Goals Handicap.

Loughnane told Sky Sports Racing: "I'm feeling relieved, there was a little bit of pressure today, but I'm delighted to get it done and on one of George's as well means a lot.

"I wouldn't be where I am without George and he's been everything for me since I started and has supported me the whole way up. I'm delighted to get him his 100th winner of the year as well.

"I've been trying to ride as much as possible, I'm bored when I'm not riding and I love my job. I'm very lucky to partner some really nice horses now and to George, dad (Mark Loughnane) and everyone at Charlie's (Appleby) and the Gololphin team and anyone who has supported me, I need to say a massive thank you.

"I can't believe I've broken the record, I was looking it last night and the list of jockeys to be at the top of it is extraordinary. I'm nowhere near as good as a lot of them yet, but hopefully one day I will be. It's great, and a relief, the last couple of days have been full on, but it's a great feeling."