Cheltenham tips: Spindleberry fancied to land Mares' Chase crown for Willie Mullins

With the possibility of cancellations of racing this weekend, the Weekend Winners team look forward to the Cheltenham Festival with some ante-post angles.

With the season's crescendo just nine weeks away, Kate Tracey, Sam Boswell and Declan Rix looked for value in the markets in the Festival's Grade 1 contests.

Declan Rix…

"You don't need me to tell you that Sir Gino is going to run a solid race in the Champion Hurdle but he is going to take a hell of a beating. He put Golden Ace aside at Kempton in the Christmas Hurdle and was keen and gave his hurdles plenty of air.

"Despite that, he still put distance between him and his rivals and proved he can do it over both hurdles and fences. For his first run of the season, I think a lot more can be to come from him despite coming back from a near-death experience. There were so many positives to take from that run and he hasn't made a Cheltenham Festival yet, but this year could be his year."

Host Kate Tracey…

"I'm going to side with last season's winner of the Mares' Hurdle in Lossiemouth. We are getting early indications she is going to side step Sir Gino in the Champion Hurdle and look to retain her crown. The markets have shown she has drifted for the Champion Hurdle and backed for the Mares'.

"She's going to feature in the Irish Champion Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival and the decision will be made after then, however her run at Christmas wasn't as impressive as she normally is. I'm hoping she can continue her amazing record at the Cheltenham Festival in March."

Sam Boswell…

"Over Christmas there was so much great racing, however you'll be surprised the meeting that had the horse I was most impressed by was Doncaster. They had a listed Mares' Chase which Willie Mullins sent two over for and he won it with Spindleberry. She looks to be targeted to the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham and is also entered in the Gold Cup.

"I feel the sky could be the limit for her and she has slowly come to the boil and remains unbeaten over fences. Limerick Lace won that race at Doncaster before winning the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham, so hopefully she can do the same."

