Kempton: Alan King's Edwardstone rolls back the years in Silviniaco Conti Chase

Edwardstone rolled back the years with victory in the Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton Park.

Alan King's 12-year-old was one of a quartet of runners for the Grade Two prize, partnered as usual by Tom Cannon as he looked to get his head in front for the first time since February 2024.

The four travelled well in touch with one another, until Kalif Du Berlais unseated Harry Cobden - suffering what proved to be a fatal injury in the process - after which three were left to fight it out and it was the veteran who prevailed by a length and three-quarters from Master Chewy at odds of 7-2.

With King departing for his annual mid-season holiday, it was left to jubilant assistant Robin Smith to address the waiting media, with the win extra special for the man who partners the veteran daily in his work at Barbury Castle.

Smith said: "It gives me a real lump in the throat, if you go to the yard and see him go up the gallop at the age of 12, to still see him go up as he does, it can't help but put a smile on your face.

"I don't know what I was thinking turning in and I was starting to scratch my head, but he really picked up and it was a good jump at the last two.

"This is huge and he's so special to the yard, a lot of people have put in a lot of hard work and it's been a wonderful journey with him.

"It's been tough chasing Jonbon round the last couple of seasons and two and a half (miles) has just given us another option and it's wonderful to get his head back in front, it means an awful lot."

He went on: "I think the boss is taking off imminently and whoever is sitting next to him on the plane shouldn't have too torrid a time! I'm sure there will be a few drinks flowing."

Iberico Lord rules supreme in Lanzarote Hurdle

Iberico Lord ruled at Kempton Park with a comprehensive victory in the Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle.

Nicky Henderson was bidding for a fifth success in the valuable two-mile-five-furlong event, with the winner his only representative in a field of 15 for another competitive renewal.

Under James Bowen the 22-1 shot was not always ideally placed, but around the home turn he rallied on a wide line to sweep past all of his rivals and secure a four-and-a-half-length verdict from Neil Mulholland's Double Powerful.

Image: James Bowen gave Iberico Lord a fine ride in the Lanzarote Hurdle

It was Bowen's second Lanzarote win after his triumph aboard William Henry as a conditional back in 2018 and he said: "William Henry doesn't feel that long ago, but I must be getting old now. I love riding in these colours (JP McManus) when I can and it's great to ride a winner in them.

"I spoke to the boss and we agreed on the plan and we said we would see what happened and he's done it well. I think the trip definitely helped and the whole complexion of the race suited him.

"He's dropped down to a nice weight as well which probably told. It's the first time I've ridden him for a long time, but he felt good today anyway."

This is the third time Impose Toi has landed one of the season's prestigious handicap hurdles after his Greatwood and Betfair Hurdle victories in the 2023-24 season.

He ended that campaign as a Champion Hurdle contender and McManus' representative at the Sunbury course, Sir Anthony McCoy, was thrilled to see the eight-year-old return to his best.

He said: "It is nice that he won and a bit of a surprise. Whether this trip has helped him, I'm not sure, but he's a horse who has won some nice races like the Greatwood and Betfair a few years ago.

"He's not done too bad has he? He also ran in a Champion Hurdle and is a good little horse, you wouldn't mind a few more like him.

"I'm not sure on a plan, but I imagine we'll just keep going in races like this and see how we get on."

Baron Noir powers into Supreme reckoning with Kempton success

Baron Noir ignited Cheltenham Festival dreams when enhancing his reputation at Kempton Park.

Alan King's six-year-old downed Supreme Novices' Hurdle fancy El Cairos in a Punchestown bumper last May and although bumping into Harry Derham's well-regarded Cristal d'Estruval on his hurdling bow, beat a useful rival at Uttoxeter second time around who has since franked the form.

Sent off the 4-6 favourite for the Join Coral Bet £10 Get £50 Novices' Hurdle, he once again showcased his potential with a cosy two-and-a-half-length success, to give his connections plenty to look forward to in the spring.

Noel Fehily of owners the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate said: "We've always thought the world of him, but they have to go and do it and I've not wanted to talk him up too much.

Image: Baron Noir (right) won the opener at Kempton

"I think he showed there today he travels plenty strong enough and in fact today they didn't take him along far enough or fast enough and he got a bit idle in front, but I think he's a hell of a good horse and there will be more to come.

"First time out Alan made us well aware he would need it and the ground was quite quick. He was running under-cooked and ran well against decent horses and in the spring on spring ground I think you will see a very good horse.

"Cheltenham is Cheltenham and he will be going there next, I think. He's had three runs and I don't think he needs another and I'll see what Alan says, but I would say he will probably go straight to the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

"We'll put him in both the Supreme and the Turners, but he looks like a Supreme horse to me anyway."