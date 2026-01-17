Today on Sky Sports Racing: Il Etait Temps takes on Jonbon in Clarence House Chase clash

Il Etait Temps and last year's winner Jonbon clash in the latest renewal of the BetMGM Clarence House Chase this afternoon - live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.30 Ascot - Prolific Il Etait Temps stars in Clarence House

Superstar two mile chaser Il Etait Temps headlines a small but select field of four for this Grade 1 BetMGM Clarence House at Ascot.

Willie Mullins' grey is unbeaten since finishing third in the 2024 Arkle Chase at Cheltenham. He has racked up a stunning five wins on the trot including four Grade 1s and produced a tremendous display to see off Jonbon in the Tingle Creek last month. He should claim this on route to the Champion Chase.

Defending champion Jonbon is unbeaten in two appearances at the course and is yet to finish out of the first two in all career starts. He has not been at his best the last twice and it may be that time is catching up with him, and he needs a little further these days. Fresh from being announced as JP McManus' retained jockey for next season, Harry Cobden replaces Nico de Boinville in the plate.

Gidleigh Park is an interesting contender for the Harry Fry yard. He impressed with his pace when winning the Lightning Novices' Chase on this weekend last year and should be in the mix if able to build on his second in the 1965 Chase here last time.

Thistle Ask has proved a revelation since joining the Dan Skelton team. He has won all four starts and risen a staggering 43lbs in the process. This is a huge step up, but he remains a fascinating contender who will likely set the pace under Harry Skelton.

2.20 Ascot - Consistent Vincenzo faces Bad and Scarface

Vincenzo, Bad and Scarface contest a quality edition of the bet365 Handicap Chase at 2.20pm.

The Sam Thomas-trained Vincenzo is a regular in these classy handicap chases finishing runner-up in the Paddy Power and December Gold Cup this season. He has been nudged up 1lb for that latest display and he warrants plenty of respect under Dylan Johnston.

Bad fell in this race last season but is another who has plenty of placed form to his name. He was behind Vincenzo in the Paddy Power, and the handicapper might have his measure off this mark of 144.

Of the others, Scarface ran a cracker when chasing home Etalon at this course last month and this extra distance should suit, while Hitman drops back in class after his third in the Peterborough Chase.

1.40 Ascot - Nurse Susan, La Conquiere and Joyeuse clash

A super renewal of this Grade 2 BetMGM Warfield Mares' Hurdle where Nurse Susan takes on La Conquiere.

Dan Skelton's nine-year-old mare has bounced back to form this season winning her last two starts in tenacious fashion. She now has six wins from 11 starts and she looks the pick at the weights.

Jamie Snowden saddles novice La Conquiere who stretched her unbeaten run to two when comfortably landing a Listed event at Newbury in November. She rates a huge danger as she tackles open company for the first time.

Joyeuse, winner of the William Hill Hurdle last year, failed to fire over fences before showing a little more when midfield in the valuable handicap hurdle at Ascot. She should not be discounted back against her own sex.

Sunset Marquesa and Ooh Betty complete the quintet.

Best of the rest

We begin with action from Lingfield, where the BetMGM Winter Oaks Fillies' Handicap headlines proceedings at 1.15pm. A winner of a previous Winter Oaks, the Gosden-trained Morrophore heads the market with Ryan Moore in the plate. Sky Safari is also in situ for the Fanshawe stable, and is chasing a four-timer on reappearance. Lady Of Arabia arrives with strong recent form, whilst Tom Marquand and William Haggas team up with Wujjood.

Also at Lingfield, Jungle Ruler and Factual are set to battle it out in the Bet £10 Get £40 With BetMGM Novice Stakes at 1.55pm. Pinatubo's Legacy will look to back up a winning debut the last day, whilst James Owen fields a duo of debutants in Bennyworth and Charles Darnay.

Ascot kicks off with Winston Junior - current ante-post favourite for the Fred Winter - taking his chance in the BetMGM Juvenile Hurdle for Faye Bramley. He looks the class act here but Brave Guest could trouble the judge having been second the last twice.

Surrey Lord and Came From Nowhere are sure to be popular for the 2.53pm BetMGM Holloway's Handicap Hurdle before Laguna Beach and The Burren Man face off in the 4.05pm BetMGM EBF "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle.