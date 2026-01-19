Today on Sky Sports Racing: Surrey National crown up for grabs at Lingfield plus Wolverhampton action

It’s Surrey National day at Lingfield as the week begins with a quality jumps card, plus All-Weather action comes from Wolverhampton, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.50 Lingfield - Sporting Ace bids to defend his crown

A high-quality field of 16 go to post for this year's renewal of the mybettingsites.com Surrey National Handicap Chase.

Last year saw a thrilling race where Sporting Ace just managed to hold off the favourite, Passing Well, to score by a head under a brilliant ride by Jack Quinlan.

Having been no better than seventh in four starts since, Neil King's 10-year-old returns here off a mark that's 1lb lower than he ran off last year.

Nick Gifford saddles Aworkinprogress who after six straight wins was sent off favourite for the Welsh Grand National Trial in December but disappointed that day, finishing a well-beaten fifth.

The seven-year-old steps up to this distance for the first time in his career and Gifford will be hoping that will help bring up the required improvement.

Gary Moore won this contest in 2017 and 2024 and saddles the progressive Invincible Nao who is seeking a fourth win from his last six starts and was last seen when fourth in the London National at Sandown in December.

2.50 Lingfield - Bollin Thou looks to defy penalty in hat-trick bid

A field of seven make up the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Novices' Limited Handicap Hurdle and Bollin Thou will have to defy a 7lbs penalty if he is to bring up the hat-trick under Sean Bowen.

Nick Scholfield's eight-year-old recorded a first career success two starts back at Uttoxeter and comfortably justified odds-on favouritism seven days ago to score by 21 lengths at Hereford.

Richard Rowe saddles Court One here who has finished second over this course and distance the last two times, having been beaten by Getaway With You on both occasions.

Inion Tiogair is an intriguing contender for Grace Harris and Joe Anderson who steps up to this distance for the first time in almost two years. The nine-year-old will be looking for her first win since her debut over obstacles in 2023.

7.30 Wolverhampton - In-form Chifa bids to complete course and distance hat-trick

Nine go to post in the Bet £10 Get £40 With BetMGM Handicap at Wolverhampton and the in-form Chifa will look to complete a course-and-distance hat-trick here.

After a pair of second-place finishes at Kempton and Wolverhampton, Luke Morris took over in the saddle and guided Ed de Giles' nine-year-old to a ninth career success.

That win was then followed up with another course-and-distance triumph 17 days ago and he will have to defy a 3lbs rise in the weights.

Star Of Mali put up a career-best performance when landing a seven-furlong contest at Southwell two starts back and a similar level of form produced will put James Tate's four-year-old right in the picture.

Lodge is an intriguing contender for Brian Meehan and comes into this as the least exposed of all the runners. Having got off the mark on debut last summer, the Churchill filly could only manage second on her next start when sent off odds-on and makes her handicap and all-weather debut today.